Kriti Sanon pens heartfelt birthday tribute to Alia Bhatt on her 33rd  

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her birthday and has been receiving heartfelt tributes from her fellow actors and actresses.
On Sunday, March 15, the Alpha starlet, who turned 33rd, got a special birthday wish from Kriti Sanon.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Heropanti actress penned a sweet note, stating, "Happy Birthday Alia."
She began her statement as the Do Patti actress recalled "precious moments" they spent together, "Looking back at one of my precious moments which I’m glad I got to share with you!"
"Sending you a big warm hug. May you make many precious and beautiful memories this year!" Kriti concluded her post.
In addition to Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt has received a bundle of sweet tributes from her mom, Soni Razdan, her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.
This update came after the Heart of Stone actress herself announced her Eternal Sunshine production is expanding as she introduced "Eternal Kids."
Alia Bhatt, who launched her brand Edda Mama in October 2020, is set to introduce her new venture.
"Our production house. Eternal Sunshine just had a baby. Say hello to Eternal Kids. We have three exciting projects lined up already, there's C, G and M. (We'll reveal their names soon)," she captioned her post.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will appear in the upcoming film Alpha, alongside Sharvari Wagh.