Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty marks her third wedding anniversary with a heartwarming post.
On January 3, the 33-year-old shared a romantic picture with her husband KL Rahul on their third wedding anniversary, celebrating three years of love, companionship, and beautiful moments together.
The Mubarakan actress captioned the post, “Happy three, nowhere else I’d rather beeee.”
In the photo, the adorable couple strolls down a quiet city street, leaning together affectionately, wearing casual attires, radiating a romantic, relaxed urban mood vibe.
Rahul also shared a beautiful image with Athiya on Instagram Story, writing, “Happy 3 baby..Love you.”
Shortly after the post went viral, thousands of fans gushed to the comments section, showering love and support to the couple.
Suneil Shetty commented, “Happy happy my bachchas … love you.”
A fan wrote, “AWWWWW NO WAYY SOO CUTEEE first one as parents cuties.”
Another fan commented, “Happy anniversary to evaarah's mumma papa.”
“Lovee youu guysss soo mucchhh,” a third fan quipped.
For those unversed, Athiya and Rahul tied the knot in January 2023, and welcomed their baby girl, Evaarah, in March 2025.