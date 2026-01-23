Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post

Athiya Shetty and Rahul tied the knot in January 2023, and welcomed their baby girl, Evaarah, in March 2025

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty marks her third wedding anniversary with a heartwarming post.

On January 3, the 33-year-old shared a romantic picture with her husband KL Rahul on their third wedding anniversary, celebrating three years of love, companionship, and beautiful moments together.

The Mubarakan actress captioned the post, “Happy three, nowhere else I’d rather beeee.”


In the photo, the adorable couple strolls down a quiet city street, leaning together affectionately, wearing casual attires, radiating a romantic, relaxed urban mood vibe.

Rahul also shared a beautiful image with Athiya on Instagram Story, writing, “Happy 3 baby..Love you.”

Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post

Shortly after the post went viral, thousands of fans gushed to the comments section, showering love and support to the couple.

Suneil Shetty commented, “Happy happy my bachchas … love you.”

A fan wrote, “AWWWWW NO WAYY SOO CUTEEE first one as parents cuties.”

Another fan commented, “Happy anniversary to evaarah's mumma papa.”

“Lovee youu guysss soo mucchhh,” a third fan quipped.

For those unversed, Athiya and Rahul tied the knot in January 2023, and welcomed their baby girl, Evaarah, in March 2025.

Karan Johar finally reacts to Varun Dhawan's 'Border 2' troll controversy
Karan Johar finally reacts to Varun Dhawan's 'Border 2' troll controversy
Emmad Irfani gives huge shoutout to Fahad Mustafa for offering him 'Kafeel'
Emmad Irfani gives huge shoutout to Fahad Mustafa for offering him 'Kafeel'
Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release
Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release
Jennifer Lopez to sing peace-themed track in Vikrant Massey’s ‘White’?
Jennifer Lopez to sing peace-themed track in Vikrant Massey’s ‘White’?
Diljit Dosanjh marks 'Border 2' release with emotional note & BTS glimpses
Diljit Dosanjh marks 'Border 2' release with emotional note & BTS glimpses
Salman Khan treats fans with ‘Battle of Galwan’ new song glimpses
Salman Khan treats fans with ‘Battle of Galwan’ new song glimpses
Merub Ali celebrates first birthday after split from fiancé Asim Azhar
Merub Ali celebrates first birthday after split from fiancé Asim Azhar
Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani’s ‘Kafeel’ sparks debate over sudden storyline shift
Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani’s ‘Kafeel’ sparks debate over sudden storyline shift
Asim Azhar walks down memory lane with twisted 2016 trend
Asim Azhar walks down memory lane with twisted 2016 trend
‘Border’ star Suniel Shetty feels ‘full circle’ pride with son Ahan in sequel
‘Border’ star Suniel Shetty feels ‘full circle’ pride with son Ahan in sequel
'Border 2' faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk
'Border 2' faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'

Popular News

Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post

Athiya Shetty celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with heartfelt post
6 minutes ago
BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates

BTS secures major victory after announcing final Arirang World Tour dates
35 minutes ago
Nelson Mandela's collection of personal items cleared for US auction

Nelson Mandela's collection of personal items cleared for US auction

2 hours ago