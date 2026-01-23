Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Karan Johar finally reacts to Varun Dhawan's 'Border 2' troll controversy

  • By Fatima Hassan
Karan Johar has defended Varun Dhawan after he was brutally trolled over his smile in the new film, Border 2.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director took to his Instagram Stories to shut the criticism surrounding the Baby John actor.

In his statement, Johar said, "You can troll an artist for his smile, but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure, authentic audience love."

The father of two continued, "Has to be said... the reason why it's called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct!"

"So noisemakers and clickbait-seeking content creators can do what they like truth will always prevail!" the popular Indian creator noted.

Johar additionally showered praise on Dhawan’s acting skills and the entire team of Border 2, saying, "Border 2 moved me to tears in many scenes! Patriotism with a beating heart!! Sure shot winner!" 

For those unaware, Border 2 is the second instalment of the iconic film Border.

The new adventure film, which was released on January 23, 2026, also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and others. 

