Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Emmad Irfani gives huge shoutout to Fahad Mustafa for offering him 'Kafeel'

'Kafeel' weekly airs on Monday and Tuesday on ARY Digital

  • By Fatima Hassan
Emmad Irfani gives huge shoutout to Fahad Mustafa for offering him Kafeel
Emmad Irfani gives huge shoutout to Fahad Mustafa for offering him 'Kafeel' 

Emmad Irfani has given a huge shoutout to his Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum co-star, Fahad Mustafa, for helping him express his acting skills. 

In a recent interview with Fuchsia magazine's Rabia Mughni, the 45-year-old prominent Pakistani actor revealed how he was offered his popular role as Jami in a new drama serial.

Emmad recalled that during Fahad Mustafa’s last trip to Lahore, he offered him the role and encouraged him to play the complex character against Sanam Saeed.

"I wanted to give a special shoutout to my younger brother Fahad Mustafa for allowing me to show off my acting skills in another premium project of ARY after Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum," the Jalan actor noted. 

He continued that he was apprehensive about his role as Jami, but after discussing with the director of Kafeel, Meesam Naqvi, he immediately agreed to the TV series.

He also showered immense praise on his Kafeel co-star, Sanam Saeed, for supporting him throughout the drama serial.

For those unaware, Emmad Irfani is currently garnering fans' attention with his new role as Jamshed, also known as Jami.

The television serial is written by Umera Ahmed, and it is directed by Meesam Naqvi, who also directed Parwarish and Mayi Ri.

Kafeel airs twice weekly on Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM on ARY. 

Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release
Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release
Jennifer Lopez to sing peace-themed track in Vikrant Massey’s ‘White’?
Jennifer Lopez to sing peace-themed track in Vikrant Massey’s ‘White’?
Diljit Dosanjh marks 'Border 2' release with emotional note & BTS glimpses
Diljit Dosanjh marks 'Border 2' release with emotional note & BTS glimpses
Salman Khan treats fans with ‘Battle of Galwan’ new song glimpses
Salman Khan treats fans with ‘Battle of Galwan’ new song glimpses
Merub Ali celebrates first birthday after split from fiancé Asim Azhar
Merub Ali celebrates first birthday after split from fiancé Asim Azhar
Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani’s ‘Kafeel’ sparks debate over sudden storyline shift
Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani’s ‘Kafeel’ sparks debate over sudden storyline shift
Asim Azhar walks down memory lane with twisted 2016 trend
Asim Azhar walks down memory lane with twisted 2016 trend
‘Border’ star Suniel Shetty feels ‘full circle’ pride with son Ahan in sequel
‘Border’ star Suniel Shetty feels ‘full circle’ pride with son Ahan in sequel
'Border 2' faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk
'Border 2' faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'
Ajay Devgn roots for Sunny Deol’s new film ‘Border 2’ with special note
Ajay Devgn roots for Sunny Deol’s new film ‘Border 2’ with special note
Sajal Ali speaks out after political appreciation triggers backlash
Sajal Ali speaks out after political appreciation triggers backlash

Popular News

Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release

Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release
36 minutes ago
Bowen Yang finally breaks silence on Matt Bomer snub at 2026 Emmys

Bowen Yang finally breaks silence on Matt Bomer snub at 2026 Emmys
49 minutes ago
Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release

Suniel Shetty weighs in on nepotism claims amid son Ahan's 'Border 2' release
2 hours ago