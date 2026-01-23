Emmad Irfani gives huge shoutout to Fahad Mustafa for offering him 'Kafeel' 

Emmad Irfani has given a huge shoutout to his Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum co-star, Fahad Mustafa, for helping him express his acting skills.
In a recent interview with Fuchsia magazine's Rabia Mughni, the 45-year-old prominent Pakistani actor revealed how he was offered his popular role as Jami in a new drama serial.
Emmad recalled that during Fahad Mustafa’s last trip to Lahore, he offered him the role and encouraged him to play the complex character against Sanam Saeed.
"I wanted to give a special shoutout to my younger brother Fahad Mustafa for allowing me to show off my acting skills in another premium project of ARY after Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum," the Jalan actor noted.
He continued that he was apprehensive about his role as Jami, but after discussing with the director of Kafeel, Meesam Naqvi, he immediately agreed to the TV series.
He also showered immense praise on his Kafeel co-star, Sanam Saeed, for supporting him throughout the drama serial.
For those unaware, Emmad Irfani is currently garnering fans' attention with his new role as Jamshed, also known as Jami.
The television serial is written by Umera Ahmed, and it is directed by Meesam Naqvi, who also directed Parwarish and Mayi Ri.
Kafeel airs twice weekly on Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM on ARY.