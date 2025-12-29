Tara Sutaria quashes cheating rumours with sweet gesture for Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria and boyfriend Veer Pahariya are seemingly unfazed with AP Dhillon's concert controversy.
Just days after an intimate on-stage moment between Tara and the Excuses hitmaker's sparked cheating rumours, the Ak Villain 2 actress made a heartfelt gesture for Veer.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, December 29, the Apurva actress shared her breathtakingly gorgeous photos in a red embellished saree from an intimate Christmas party she attended with her beau.
First two stories featured Tara's solo photos, while third in line was a picture of the couple with their friend, Vivek Patani - who appeared to have hosted the Christmas party.
Last photo in the series - which the Tadap actress reshared from Orry's account was a collage of two photos, one featuring Tara and the famous influencer.
While the other one saw Orry striking a pose with Veer.
"Aww my (heart emoji)" read the caption - seemingly a striking response to fans that she and Veer are going stronger than ever despite floods of controversies.
Tara Sutaria invited huge backlash after a video of her sharing a warm hug and kiss with AP as he invited the actress onstage while performing their song Thori Si Daaru.
The moment took a dramatic turn when the camera focused on Veer - who was witnessing Tara and AP's steamy encounter with stoic expressions.
Soon after the video gained traction on social media, fans stormed Instagram and X with cheating memes, while some users compared the situation to Astrologer CEO concert moment at Coldplay concert.