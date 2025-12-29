Border 2 unveils teaser of emotional song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’

Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The makers of Border 2 have officially released the highly anticipated teaser for Ghar Kab Aaoge, a heartfelt song that evokes a wave of nostalgia among fans.

On Monday, December 29, the Tseries official shared the teaser of Ghar Kab Aaoge, in a joint Instagram post with other producers.

The song brings together some of biggest artists of India, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Vishal Mishra, marking it one of the biggest musical collaborations to celebrate a classic film.


The teaser of Ghar Kab Aaoge comes as a tribute to the legacy of the iconic Sandese Aate Hai from the original Border film.

The music is composed by the legendary composer Anu Maik and reimagined by Mithoon, while the writer is Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Shortly after the post went viral, fans flooded the post with wishes, and immense praise for the artists.

A fan commented, “Nostalgia hits hard. We grew up hearing this song on Doordarshan, and now it’s back in a new version. Same song, different feeling.”

Another fan showed excitement, writing, “Arijit Singh + Sonu Nigam + Mithoon, what a magical collob”

“Sonu Ji's voice gives instant goosebumps, soul of the songgg,” a third fan wrote.

The full version of Ghar Kab Aaoge will be officially released on January 2, 2026, at a special event in Longewala-Tanot, Jaisalmer.

Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh's starrer film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

