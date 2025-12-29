Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa announce teaser launch for new film ‘ALBM’

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa are set to unite onscreen for a new banger!
On Monday, December 29, the Humsafar actress and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor took to their respective Instagram handles to give a major update about their upcoming movie Aag Lage Basti Mein (ALBM).
The duo shared a seconds-long clip that offered a first glimpse of the forthcoming project, showing the 41-year-old actress and the 42-year-old actor-producer seemingly playing thieves, with their faces covered by red scarves as they looked on bundles of currency notes in an opened locker.
“Behind the masks are faces you know… and a story you don’t,” they captioned.
Mahira and Fawad also announced the release date for ALBM’s teaser, noting, “Get ready for the first glimpse! Fahad Mustafa & Mahira Khan bring you the ALBM teaser on 3rd Jan 2026! Mark the date!”
Fans’ reactions:
In the posts’ comments sections, excited fans expressed their anticipation for Aag Lage Basti Mein through their delightful comments.
“Yayyyy super excited,” wrote one, while another wished, “Good luck! Also waiting for Mitti De Baway. Can’t wait to see you with Wahaj.”
A third praised, “The first look is amazing.”
“Congratulations Mahiru. Your performance always inspires. Best wishes for your movie May it touch every heart and shine just like you do,” added a fourth.
Notably, Fahad Mustafa announced wrapping Aag Lage Basti Mein production on December 25, 2025.