Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Trending

Ishaan Khatter reflects on ‘female gaze’ after ‘Homebound’ Oscar nomination

Ishaan Khatter played the character of Mohammed Shoaib Ali in Oscar nominated movie ‘Homebound’

  • By Hafsa Noor
Ishaan Khatter reflects on ‘female gaze’ after ‘Homebound’ Oscar nomination
Ishaan Khatter reflects on ‘female gaze’ after ‘Homebound’ Oscar nomination

Ishaan Khatter has gotten candid about toxic masculinity and “female gaze” after his film Homebound was nominated for Oscar.

The Royals star recently appeared on the Yuvaa All Stars Roundtable 2025, in which he reflected on difference between men and women.

He said, “Men are not taught to be men; they’re just taught not to be women. A lot of my understanding of what it means to be a man is in correlation with the relationship between men and women. Masculinity, to me, has been defined by the fact that I have been raised by a single mother.”

Ishaan added, “Because I have been subject to the female gaze and I have been privy to it, I have understood it to some extent. Eight years of my career so far, I think I have worked with 50% female makers.”

He also admitted that being directed by female storytellers has helped him understand the female gaze.

The Dhadak star explained, “To understand a different perspective is a great strength, and that is what cinema is for. That is what we all do. The job is empathy.”

After staring his acting career in 2017, Ishaan has been directed by Mira Nair, Nupur Asthana and Priyanka Ghose, among others. 

Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa announce teaser launch for new film ‘ALBM’

Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa announce teaser launch for new film ‘ALBM’
Border 2 unveils teaser of emotional song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’

Border 2 unveils teaser of emotional song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’
Tara Sutaria quashes cheating rumours with sweet gesture for Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria quashes cheating rumours with sweet gesture for Veer Pahariya
Varun Dhawan breaks hearts with unexpected death announcement

Varun Dhawan breaks hearts with unexpected death announcement
Farah Khan shares brother Sajid Khan's health update after on-set accident

Farah Khan shares brother Sajid Khan's health update after on-set accident
Alia Bhatt breaks silence amid casting rumors in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Pralay’

Alia Bhatt breaks silence amid casting rumors in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Pralay’
Hania Amir takes trip down memory lane ahead of New Year

Hania Amir takes trip down memory lane ahead of New Year
Zarrar Khan ties knot with Momil Khan in intimate nikah ceremony

Zarrar Khan ties knot with Momil Khan in intimate nikah ceremony
Shah Rukh Khan receives global admiration from Hollywood star Terry Crews

Shah Rukh Khan receives global admiration from Hollywood star Terry Crews

'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

Hina Afridi celebrates first intimate dholki after engagement

Hina Afridi celebrates first intimate dholki after engagement
Ranbir Kapoor’s new look steals spotlight during recent outing with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor’s new look steals spotlight during recent outing with Alia Bhatt

Popular News

Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy

Kate Bush left 'heartbroken' after missing friend's Christmas Day swim tragedy
20 minutes ago
FIFA President Gianni Infantino reveals host of Best Awards 2026

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reveals host of Best Awards 2026
31 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours

Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on ‘depression’ after horrifying rumours
3 hours ago