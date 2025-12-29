Kareena Kapoor new post proves her love for food again

Trending
Kareena Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Daayra, which is scheduled to launch in 2026

The Jab We Met alum Kareena Kapoor is a pure foodie and her latest social media post proves her love for food.

On Monday, December 29, 2025, the 45-year-old posted an amazing photo of herself on the Stories with spouted lips and black sunglasses.

“Finished lunch dreaming of dinner”, Kareena wrote.

The captioned caught tremendous attention, as the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star admits her love for food, as she can’t stop thinking about dinner shortly after finishing lunch.

However, this is not the first time that Kareena has shared about her immense love for food.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram and shared a video of Kareena enjoying samosa during her son Taimur’s annual day function at school.

In the clip, KJ jokingly stated, “This is what Kareena Kapoor is doing at the school play, eating a samosa. For all you people who think that she’s on a diet, this is what she’s eating – a big samosa!”

Karan continued, “I’m proud of you, Bebo. I’m proud of you. Yosociau’re a carby doll. I love it.”

Kareena further revealed that she is currently not on any diet.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming investigative crime thriller Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is scheduled to launch in 2026.

