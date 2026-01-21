Nora Fatehi slams AFCON final chaos as ‘unethical’ and 'diabolical'

Nora Fatehi recently slammed AFCON final chaos that happened between Senegal and Morocco, as "unethical" and "diabolical".
For the unversed, the AFCON 2025, that final took place this weekend on Sunday, January 18, was chaotic as Morocco fell to a defeat.
The showdown was a controversial affair as Senegal came out on top in a 1-0 victory.
In short, the match featured a controversial penalty and as a result, some Senegal players to walk off the field in protest.
Now, expressing her disappointment with the finals, the Krrish 4 actress took to Instagram post on Wednesday, January 21, writing, “It took me some time to process what happened at the finals!”
Fatehi went on to say, “This will go down in history as one of the most unethical, disappointing and diabolical behavior!
“This taught us that in all circumstances Morocco maintains class, prestige and exemplary attitude.”
She further wrote, “I wanna take this time to appreciate the experience I had here at AFCON and in Morocco! I applaud the advancement, elevation and hospitality of the country and its people!
“This experience has shown us that Morocco is growing fast and will remain to be the top country in Africa! We are proud Africans and no one can change that.”
Nora Fatehi, who will soon star in KD: The Devil, concluded her post, by giving a shoutout to the “coach and the players for moving in dignity and pride”, writing, “You have made us proud! Dima Meghreb! Thank you to my non Moroccan fans who supported this journey and cheered on my country! I’ll never forget it! World Cup we coming.”