Noah Kahan stirs buzz with release date for new single ‘The Great Divide’

The day has become exciting for Noah Kahan’s fans after his major announcement!
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, January 20, the 29-year-old American singer-songwriter sparked a wild frenzy among fans by finally announcing the release date for his long-awaited new single.
In the post, the You’re Gonna Go Far hitmaker shared a video featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the making and recording of the upcoming track, fueling the anticipation among his admirers.
The clip featured a special message for fans, reading, “anything great is worth the wait,” pointing towards the long wait since his last song.
Announcing the release date, Noah Kahan wrote, “Finally, my new single “The Great Divide” comes out on January 30th.”
It is worth mentioning that the Call Your Mom singer has previously played the unreleased song at MGM Music Hall during his one-night-only benefit concert in November 2025.
Fans’ reactions:
Noah Kahan’s thrilling announcement instantly sparked a buzz among fans, who expressed their excitement via comments.
“I’ll invoice you my therapy bill,” wrote a first.
Another excitedly stated, “Noah. It’s about freaking time.”
“I don’t feel like waiting!!!” a third chimed in.
When will Noah Kahan's new album come out?
While Noah Kahan has not yet announced the release date for his new album, the singer has shared on multiple occasions that he has finished working on the project.
"It's gonna be interesting to see how you guys perceive it and feel about it. I know people have been waiting and I really appreciate your patience,” he said during a stream.
The Busyhead crooner released his most-recent – third studio album – Stick Head, on October 14, 2022.