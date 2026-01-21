Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
The ‘Praise the Lord’ rapper generates anticipation by announcing his second concert tour, Don’t Be Dumb

A$AP Rocky to hit the road again with electrifying Don’t Be Dumb World Tour

ASAP Rocky is all set to spread his magic by hitting the road once again!

On Tuesday, January 20, the Sundress rapper turned to Instagram to surprise fans by announcing that he will soon embark on his second concert tour, Don’t Be Dumb World Tour, to promote his new album of the same name.

“DONT BE DUMB ON TOUR!!!” he captioned, adding, “NORTH AMERICA - SIGN UP FOR PRESALE AT ASAPROCKY.COM. PRESALE STARTS FRI JAN 23 @ 10AM. UK/EUROPE - PRESALE STARTS TOMORROW JAN 21 AT 9AM LOCAL.”

The forthcoming tour will see the Praise the Lord rapper performing his new album live for the first time, providing his fans an electrifying experience.

A$AP Rocky released his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, last week on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Spanning four months, the upcoming musical journey will take Rihanna’s beau travelling from North America to Europe, delighting the fans across continents.

Fans’ reactions:

Commenting on A$AP Rocky’s post, a fan expressed, “I NEED TO GO ON THIS TOUR!!!!”

“ROCKY THIS ROLLOUT IS EVERYTHING. SO WORTH THE WAIT,” excitedly stated a second.

A third added, “Was just thinking how it’s been too long I’ve seen you.”

Don’t Be Dumb World Tour Dates:

Wed May 27: Chicago, IL | United Center

Fri May 29: Cleveland, OH | Rocket Arena

Sun May 31: Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Mon June 01: Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

Tue June 02: Boston, MA | TD Garden

Thu June 04: Philadelphia, PA | Xfinity Mobile Arena

Sun June 07: New York, NY | The Governors Ball*

Mon June 08: Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Thu June 11: Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Fri June 12: Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Sun June 14: Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Mon Jun 15: Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Thu June 18: Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Fri June 19: Austin, TX | Moody Center

Sat June 20: Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Tue June 23: Phoenix, AZ | Mortgage Matchup Center

Thu June 25: San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Fri June 26: Las Vegas, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat June 27: Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Tue June 30: Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Wed July 01: Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Fri July 03: Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

Sat July 04: Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed July 08: Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sat July 11: Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Tue Aug. 25: Brussels, Belgium | ING Arena

Thu Aug. 27: Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Sun Aug. 30: London, UK | O2 Arena

Wed Sep 02: Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena

Fri Sept. 04: Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro

Sat Sept. 05: Manchester, UK | Co-op Live

Tue Sept. 08: Cologne, Germany | Lanxess Arena

Thu Sept. 10: Milan, Italy | I-DAYS*

Fri Sept. 11: Munich, Germany | Olympiahalle

Sun Sept. 13: Lodz, Poland | Atlas Arena

Wed Sept. 16: Hamburg, Germany | Barclays Arena

Fri Sept. 18: Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

Sun Sept. 20: Oslo, Norway | Unity Arena

Mon Sept. 21: Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

Thu Sep 24: Riga, Latvia | Xiaomi Arena

Fri Sept. 25: Kaunas, Lithuania | Zalgiris Arena

Mon Sept. 28: Berlin, Germany | Uber Arena

Wed Sept. 30: Paris, France | Accor Arena

