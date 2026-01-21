A$AP Rocky to hit the road again with electrifying Don’t Be Dumb World Tour

ASAP Rocky is all set to spread his magic by hitting the road once again!
On Tuesday, January 20, the Sundress rapper turned to Instagram to surprise fans by announcing that he will soon embark on his second concert tour, Don’t Be Dumb World Tour, to promote his new album of the same name.
“DONT BE DUMB ON TOUR!!!” he captioned, adding, “NORTH AMERICA - SIGN UP FOR PRESALE AT ASAPROCKY.COM. PRESALE STARTS FRI JAN 23 @ 10AM. UK/EUROPE - PRESALE STARTS TOMORROW JAN 21 AT 9AM LOCAL.”
The forthcoming tour will see the Praise the Lord rapper performing his new album live for the first time, providing his fans an electrifying experience.
A$AP Rocky released his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, last week on Friday, January 16, 2026.
Spanning four months, the upcoming musical journey will take Rihanna’s beau travelling from North America to Europe, delighting the fans across continents.
Fans’ reactions:
Commenting on A$AP Rocky’s post, a fan expressed, “I NEED TO GO ON THIS TOUR!!!!”
“ROCKY THIS ROLLOUT IS EVERYTHING. SO WORTH THE WAIT,” excitedly stated a second.
A third added, “Was just thinking how it’s been too long I’ve seen you.”
Don’t Be Dumb World Tour Dates:
Wed May 27: Chicago, IL | United Center
Fri May 29: Cleveland, OH | Rocket Arena
Sun May 31: Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Mon June 01: Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
Tue June 02: Boston, MA | TD Garden
Thu June 04: Philadelphia, PA | Xfinity Mobile Arena
Sun June 07: New York, NY | The Governors Ball*
Mon June 08: Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Thu June 11: Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Fri June 12: Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Sun June 14: Orlando, FL | Kia Center
Mon Jun 15: Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Thu June 18: Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Fri June 19: Austin, TX | Moody Center
Sat June 20: Houston, TX | Toyota Center
Tue June 23: Phoenix, AZ | Mortgage Matchup Center
Thu June 25: San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Fri June 26: Las Vegas, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat June 27: Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
Tue June 30: Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Wed July 01: Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Fri July 03: Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
Sat July 04: Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome
Wed July 08: Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Sat July 11: Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Tue Aug. 25: Brussels, Belgium | ING Arena
Thu Aug. 27: Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome
Sun Aug. 30: London, UK | O2 Arena
Wed Sep 02: Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena
Fri Sept. 04: Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro
Sat Sept. 05: Manchester, UK | Co-op Live
Tue Sept. 08: Cologne, Germany | Lanxess Arena
Thu Sept. 10: Milan, Italy | I-DAYS*
Fri Sept. 11: Munich, Germany | Olympiahalle
Sun Sept. 13: Lodz, Poland | Atlas Arena
Wed Sept. 16: Hamburg, Germany | Barclays Arena
Fri Sept. 18: Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena
Sun Sept. 20: Oslo, Norway | Unity Arena
Mon Sept. 21: Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena
Thu Sep 24: Riga, Latvia | Xiaomi Arena
Fri Sept. 25: Kaunas, Lithuania | Zalgiris Arena
Mon Sept. 28: Berlin, Germany | Uber Arena
Wed Sept. 30: Paris, France | Accor Arena