Maya Ali gushes over Hania Amir’s ‘cute’ look in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

Maya Ali is in awe of Hania Amir!
The Sunn Mere Dil actress on Friday. January 23, took to her official Instagram stories to gush over Hania through a sweet shout-out.
In the update, Maya posted a photo of the Mere Humsafar actress from the latest episode of her ongoing drama, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, in which she stars opposite Bilal Abbas.
The snap features the 28-year-old Pakistani actress in a blue outfit paired with a white dupatta, from the scene when she (portraying Ayra) visits Bilal (playing Kamyar) in the hospital to propose him for marriage.
Gushing over Hania, the Mann Mayal star penned, “Why so cute..!! @haniaheheofficial.”
The heartfelt praise was met with a loving response from Hania Amir, who re-shared the story and expressed, “I love you so much :’).”
In the background, the hit title track, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, sung by renowned Pakistani music artists Asim Azhar and the Sabri Sisters was heard playing, bringing the perfect vibe to the story.
Maya Ali upcoming films, TV dramas, and Netflix shows:
2026 is a whirlwind year for Maya Ali professionally as she has multiple projects in the pipeline.
The Pehli Si Muhabbat actress is set to star in three upcoming films: Khan Tumhara, Andaaz, and Aasman Bolay Ga, a TV drama, titled Aik Muhabbat Aur, and a Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.
Hania Amir’s ongoing and upcoming shows:
Hania Amir is currently being starred in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, and is set to make her Netflix debut alongside Maya Ali in upcoming show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.