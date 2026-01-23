Taylor Swift earns praise from Nancy Sinatra after Songwriters Hall of Fame 2026 news

Entertainment
  By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift achieved the honour to become the second-youngest songwriter ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift received high praise from Nancy Sinatra after being announced as a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.

Taking to X account, the Summer Wine singer penned the words of praises to The Life Of A Showgirl songstress after she achieved the honour to become the second-youngest songwriter ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In a shared post, Sinatra wrote, “This is a huge accomplishment! Sincere congratulations to Taylor.”

Notably, Swift previously received public support from Sinatra as she supported the Eldest Daughter singer’s efforts to own her master recordings, sharing advice her father, Frank Sinatra, had given her: "Own your own masters".

For those unversed, the induction ranks Swift among the most influential and celebrated songwriters spanning generations.

Swift is set to be inducted alongside Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins and Kiss bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, with the ceremony set for June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, the organisation announced on CBS Mornings.

“They’ve literally written the sound­track to our lives. The songs we dance to, cry to and rock out to,” culture correspondent Anthony Mason said on CBS Mornings before announcing the inductees.

Founded in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inducts songwriters with a notable catalogue at least 20 years after their first commercial release.

