Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi breaks silence after late-night road accident

  By Hania Jamil
The 'Ghilli' actor and his wife sustained injuries after a biker hit them as they were crossing a road

Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife, Rupali Baruah, got involved in a serious road accident near Zoo Road in Guwahati late Friday night.

The couple were hit by a speeding motorcycle while they were crossing the road at around midnight, which left both of them injured. The biker also sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Sources said the couple had stepped out after dinner at The Guwahati Address restaurant near Zoo Tiniali and were crossing the road when the accident took place.

Following the incident, Vidyarthi turned to his Instagram to share a video message to reassure fans and well-wishers. 

"Rupali and I were crossing the street when a bike hit us. We are both fine. Rupali is under observation, and everything is okay. I am absolutely fine with just a minor injury," he said.


He also revealed that the injured biker had regained consciousness and expressed hope for his speedy recovery.

Apart from his long career in films across multiple Indian languages, Vidyarthi has recently gained popularity as a food and travel vlogger. 

His YouTube channel, featuring travel and cuisine from Assam and the Northeast, currently has around 2.4 million subscribers.

