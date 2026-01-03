Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Hania Aamir receives warning as wedding rumours with Asim Azhar emerge

The 'Mere Humsafar' gets warning as Asim Azhar wedding speculations surface

  • By Fatima Hassan
Hania Aamir receives warning as wedding rumours with Asim Azhar emerge
Hania Aamir receives warning as wedding rumours with Asim Azhar emerge 

Before Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar's rumoured marriage this year, the actress had been warned!

The 28-year-old Pakistani actress, who is currently ruling the hearts of her fans with her exceptional performance in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, was advised to avoid marriage this year.

In a recent episode of Nadia Khan’s morning show, Rise and Shine, several astrologers have predicted Hania’s personal as well as career life.

However, a well-known astrologer, Samia Khan, revealed that Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress must focus on her career and avoid any marriage plan if any.

"I have Hania Aamir’s date of birth and astrological calculations. My advice for Hania Aamir is to currently focus on her career and avoid marriage. If she gets married now, there are strong chances of a breakup, which could impact her personality," Samia added.

Another astrologer, Kinaan Chaudhry, who was also in attendance at the show, noted, "I had already told Hania about her breakup face-to-face, which has now happened. She again seems to be in a relationship. There are high chances that Hania Aamir may get married this year. A strong relationship can be predicted, and she might convert her relationship into marriage." 

This update came after a report suggested that this year, Hania Aamir is set to tie with her close pal, Asim Azhar.

A famous host for the entertainment portal Galaxy Lollywood, Momin Ali Munshi, discussed the possibility of the actress marrying her rumoured partner.

In addition to Hania and Asim, another actress from Pakistan is likely to get married to her co-actor, Hamza Sohail.

As of now, neither couple has confirmed these ongoing reports. 

Zoya Akhtar dismisses 'outsiders' concept in Bollywood: 'Anybody can make a film'

Zoya Akhtar dismisses 'outsiders' concept in Bollywood: 'Anybody can make a film'
Hania Amir shares candid reaction to 'Stranger Things' finale

Hania Amir shares candid reaction to 'Stranger Things' finale

Hamza Sohail extends wishes for newlyweds Zarrar and Momil Khan

Hamza Sohail extends wishes for newlyweds Zarrar and Momil Khan
Amitabh Bachchan bids farewell to KBC in tears: 'Ending so soon'

Amitabh Bachchan bids farewell to KBC in tears: 'Ending so soon'
Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi breaks silence after late-night road accident

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi breaks silence after late-night road accident
Nupur Sanon drops dreamy engagement pictures with Stebin Ben

Nupur Sanon drops dreamy engagement pictures with Stebin Ben
Shraddha Kapoor stops paps during Shakti Kapoor's hospital visit

Shraddha Kapoor stops paps during Shakti Kapoor's hospital visit
Kiran Tabeir announces birth of baby boy on Instagram

Kiran Tabeir announces birth of baby boy on Instagram
Sunny Deol’s voice trembles as 'Border 2' event turns emotional

Sunny Deol’s voice trembles as 'Border 2' event turns emotional
Dia Mirza hints at blockbuster 2026 with multiple new projects in the pipeline

Dia Mirza hints at blockbuster 2026 with multiple new projects in the pipeline
Siddhant Chaturvedi addresses 'Dear Comrade' rumours with big announcement

Siddhant Chaturvedi addresses 'Dear Comrade' rumours with big announcement

Hrithik Roshan shares rare photo with ex Sussanne Khan and sons

Hrithik Roshan shares rare photo with ex Sussanne Khan and sons

Popular News

'AAG LAGAY BASTI MEIN' first teaser unveiled: Watch

'AAG LAGAY BASTI MEIN' first teaser unveiled: Watch
one minute ago
Hania Aamir receives warning as wedding rumours with Asim Azhar emerge

Hania Aamir receives warning as wedding rumours with Asim Azhar emerge
22 minutes ago
Record-breaking heatwave set to hit southern and eastern areas next week

Record-breaking heatwave set to hit southern and eastern areas next week
11 minutes ago