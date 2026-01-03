Hania Aamir receives warning as wedding rumours with Asim Azhar emerge 

Before Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar's rumoured marriage this year, the actress had been warned!
The 28-year-old Pakistani actress, who is currently ruling the hearts of her fans with her exceptional performance in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, was advised to avoid marriage this year.
In a recent episode of Nadia Khan’s morning show, Rise and Shine, several astrologers have predicted Hania’s personal as well as career life.
However, a well-known astrologer, Samia Khan, revealed that Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress must focus on her career and avoid any marriage plan if any.
"I have Hania Aamir’s date of birth and astrological calculations. My advice for Hania Aamir is to currently focus on her career and avoid marriage. If she gets married now, there are strong chances of a breakup, which could impact her personality," Samia added.
Another astrologer, Kinaan Chaudhry, who was also in attendance at the show, noted, "I had already told Hania about her breakup face-to-face, which has now happened. She again seems to be in a relationship. There are high chances that Hania Aamir may get married this year. A strong relationship can be predicted, and she might convert her relationship into marriage."
This update came after a report suggested that this year, Hania Aamir is set to tie with her close pal, Asim Azhar.
A famous host for the entertainment portal Galaxy Lollywood, Momin Ali Munshi, discussed the possibility of the actress marrying her rumoured partner.
In addition to Hania and Asim, another actress from Pakistan is likely to get married to her co-actor, Hamza Sohail.
As of now, neither couple has confirmed these ongoing reports.