Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Trending

Nupur Sanon drops dreamy engagement pictures with Stebin Ben

The engagement ceremony was attended by close family members and pals, with Kriti Sanon also appearing in a few of the pictures

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Nupur Sanon drops dreamy engagement pictures with Stebin Ben
Nupur Sanon drops dreamy engagement pictures with Stebin Ben

Actress Nupur Sanon is set to marry long-time boyfriend singer Stebin Ben later this month.

On January 3, 2026, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon took the internet by storm with her engagement announcement onInstagram, sharing a carousel of images from the intimate proposal ceremony.

Nupur captioned the post, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.”


The carousel opened with a romantic image, where the singer was seen going down on one knee, while Nupur accepted the proposal during a private, themed celebration featuring dancers holding placards that read “Will you marry me?”.

In other photos Nupur flaunted her engagement ring, featuring a large central diamond flanked by smaller stones.

The ceremony was attended by close family members and pals, with Kriti Sanon also appearing in a few of the pictures.

The event happened aboard a decorated boat, adding to the intimate nature of the event.

Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flocked to the comments to congratulate the newly-engaged couple, showering love and praise for both of them.

Poonam Preet commented, “Congratulations to you both.”

A fan wrote, “Congratulations Nupur ! So happy for you. All the best for your married life.”

“Wowwwww congrats babe.. wish u a lifetime of happiness,” another fan wrote.

Several reports suggested the couple will tie the knot on January 11, 2026, at the Fairmont Udaipur Palace, with a reception planned in Mumbai.  

Shraddha Kapoor stops paps during Shakti Kapoor's hospital visit

Shraddha Kapoor stops paps during Shakti Kapoor's hospital visit
Kiran Tabeir announces birth of baby boy on Instagram

Kiran Tabeir announces birth of baby boy on Instagram
Sunny Deol’s voice trembles as 'Border 2' event turns emotional

Sunny Deol’s voice trembles as 'Border 2' event turns emotional
Dia Mirza hints at blockbuster 2026 with multiple new projects in the pipeline

Dia Mirza hints at blockbuster 2026 with multiple new projects in the pipeline
Siddhant Chaturvedi addresses 'Dear Comrade' rumours with big announcement

Siddhant Chaturvedi addresses 'Dear Comrade' rumours with big announcement

Hrithik Roshan shares rare photo with ex Sussanne Khan and sons

Hrithik Roshan shares rare photo with ex Sussanne Khan and sons
'Border 2’s ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ released, evoking patriotism among fans

'Border 2’s ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ released, evoking patriotism among fans
Ranbir Kapoor shares unique meaning behind brand name ARKS

Ranbir Kapoor shares unique meaning behind brand name ARKS
Ranveer Singh's 'Band Baaja Baaraat' returns to theatres amid 'Dhurandhar' buzz

Ranveer Singh's 'Band Baaja Baaraat' returns to theatres amid 'Dhurandhar' buzz
'SharPasand' star Zuni Sheikh's touching farewell leaves fans teary-eyed

'SharPasand' star Zuni Sheikh's touching farewell leaves fans teary-eyed
Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan reunite with Anees Bazmee for new comedy

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan reunite with Anees Bazmee for new comedy
Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with Rajeev Siddhartha in heartfelt post

Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with Rajeev Siddhartha in heartfelt post

Popular News

Clicks announces communicator smartphone and power keyboard

Clicks announces communicator smartphone and power keyboard
56 minutes ago
MTV axes UK music channels, US channels continue as usual

MTV axes UK music channels, US channels continue as usual
3 hours ago
Kate Middleton likely to face one big challenge as 'perfect Queen consort'

Kate Middleton likely to face one big challenge as 'perfect Queen consort'
4 hours ago