Nupur Sanon drops dreamy engagement pictures with Stebin Ben

Actress Nupur Sanon is set to marry long-time boyfriend singer Stebin Ben later this month.
On January 3, 2026, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon took the internet by storm with her engagement announcement onInstagram, sharing a carousel of images from the intimate proposal ceremony.
Nupur captioned the post, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.”
The carousel opened with a romantic image, where the singer was seen going down on one knee, while Nupur accepted the proposal during a private, themed celebration featuring dancers holding placards that read “Will you marry me?”.
In other photos Nupur flaunted her engagement ring, featuring a large central diamond flanked by smaller stones.
The ceremony was attended by close family members and pals, with Kriti Sanon also appearing in a few of the pictures.
The event happened aboard a decorated boat, adding to the intimate nature of the event.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flocked to the comments to congratulate the newly-engaged couple, showering love and praise for both of them.
Poonam Preet commented, “Congratulations to you both.”
A fan wrote, “Congratulations Nupur ! So happy for you. All the best for your married life.”
“Wowwwww congrats babe.. wish u a lifetime of happiness,” another fan wrote.
Several reports suggested the couple will tie the knot on January 11, 2026, at the Fairmont Udaipur Palace, with a reception planned in Mumbai.