Hania Amir shares candid reaction to 'Stranger Things' finale 

Hania Amir has finally caught up with the final season of Stranger Things, and her reaction echoes the wider fanbase's feelings.
Turning to her Instagram Stories on late Friday night, January 2, the Anaa actress shared a close-up selfie of herself looking visibly distraught with tears running down her eyes.
In the social media post, Hania expressed his adoration for the series antagonist, Vecna played by Jamie Campbell Bower, and how his death made her cry.
The text read, "but why you gotta kill my man that too so undramatically also whatever eleven but I cried."
The final episode of Stranger Things saw Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) fighting Vecna, before Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) decapitated him with an axe, noting, "You f---ed with the wrong family,"
Following the dramatic scene, El also sacrifices herself in the Upside Down to save her friends and Hawkins.
Hania added, "Matlab kya tha pichle 10 saal ka. Yeh tha kya [What were the last 10 years. What was this?]"
Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix in 2016 and the story of the town Hawkins, set in 1980s, was concluded after five season on the last day of 2025.