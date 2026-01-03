Hamza Sohail extends wishes for newlyweds Zarrar and Momil Khan

Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Zarrar Khan and Momil Khan exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate nikah ceremony

Pakistani actor Hamza Sohail has shared an emotional message for his longtime friend Momil Khan as she steps into a new journey of her life with actor Zarrar Khan.

Taking to Instagram Stories on January 3, 2026, Hamza congratulated the bride with an emotional note by sharing a series of videos and pictures, offering a glimpse of her friend’s wedding festivities and reflecting their friendship bond and his joy at seeing her on her wedding day.

In the video, Momil was seen dancing at her wedding event, adorned in a classic red and gold bridal ensemble embellished with shiny stones.

Hamza captioned, “Sixteen years of knowing you, of growing up together and watching you become the incredible woman you are today,” calling Momil his “best friend.” He added that watching her on her big day was “overwhelming in the most beautiful way.

The Zard Patton Ka Bunn artist further extended his wishes to the groom, Hamza welcomed Zarrar Khan into the family, stating, “And to the man by your side, a heart of gold. Couldn’t have imagined a better partner for you! Officially welcome to the fam @ZarrarKhan sahah, Here’s to love and to forever, MashAllah.”

For those unaware, Zarrar Khan and Momil Khan exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate nikah ceremony on Sunday, December 28.

The adorable couple’s wedding celebrations began shortly after their intimate nikah ceremony. 

