  • By Hania Jamil
Zoya Akhtar dismisses 'outsiders' concept in Bollywood: 'Anybody can make a film'

The 'Gully Boy' has addressed the scrutiny she faced over 'The Archies', which introduced several star kids

  • By Hania Jamil
A discourse about the Bollywood nepo-babies vs the outsiders is getting an all-time high traction, especially with the rise in OTT releases.

Zoya Akhtar faced significant backlash for The Archies, which introduced star kids like Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor.

During her appearance on a podcast by The Swaddle, the filmmaker has addressed the issue, sharing her honest thoughts on the industry.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director noted, "Firstly, we have to stop looking at the industry like it's a room, where you're either inside or outside. The industry is an infrastructure. Anybody can do what they want. Anybody can make a film. You can come in here, you can do what you want."

She went on to argue that more than often people who complain about not being part of the industry actually mean they are not part of a Dharma film.

"It's not about not being in the industry. You want to act? You can act. And if you're acting, you're in the industry," the 53-year-old added.

Zoya further noted that statistics show each year the number of newcomers making a name in the industry is increasing.

She also pointed out that despite being born into a film family, her own debut took nearly seven years, while her long-time creative collaborator and business partner, Reema Kagti, an outsider from Assam, made her first film earlier.

