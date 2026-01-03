Trending
Amitabh Bachchan bids farewell to KBC in tears: Ending so soon
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan delivered a deeply emotional speech as the curtain came down on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, reflecting on the remarkable journey he has shared with viewers.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the grand finale, which aired on January 2, 2026, saw the veteran actor visibly moved as he spoke about the profound impact the quiz show has had on his life and career.

As one of Indian television’s longest-running and most beloved programs, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has been inseparable from Bachchan himself, who has hosted multiple seasons over more than two decades.

Standing before the audience on the final day of the season, he acknowledged the depth of his connection with the show and its fans. “Sometimes, we live a moment so deeply and get so lost in it that when it reaches its final point, it feels as though it had just begun, and yet it is ending so soon,” Bachchan said.

“Everything feels like it happened just yesterday. As I go through these emotions, I am about to begin the last day of this game. Spending more than one-third of my life, with all of you has been a great fortune for me,” he continued.

Bachchan’s message was heartfelt and introspective as he traced the emotional arc of his time with the show. He credited the audience for making the journey meaningful, highlighting the reciprocity between his on-screen presence and viewers’ engagement.

“Whenever I have come on your TV screens, you have welcomed me with open arms. When I laughed, you laughed with me, and when my eyes filled with tears, your eyes shed tears too. You have been my companions on this journey, from the beginning to the very end,” he said.

Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati featured a mix of celebrity guests and inspiring contestants, further anchoring the show’s reputation for blending entertainment with real-life stories.

