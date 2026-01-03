Shraddha Kapoor stops paps during Shakti Kapoor's hospital visit

A distressed Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted at a city hospital, as she accompanied her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor.
The Aashiqui 2 actress requested paparazzi to stop filming her and her father; however, despite her request, the footage quickly went viral on social media, raising concerns among fans and followers.
In the now viral videos, Shraddha, who wore a casual fit consisting of a floral shirt, baggy pants, and a white face mask, was seen helping her 73-year-old father into their car.
As she approached the vehicle, she signalled to the paparazzi to stop filming, gesturing "no" with her finger and politely asking them to stop recording.
Details about Shakti's hospital visit were not reported.
On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the horror-comedy film Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also recently lent her voice to Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2.
Moreover, the 38-year-old will also be part of Rahi Anil Barve's film Pahadpangira, which will explore themes of feminism set against the backdrop of the Sati practice.
The shoot is anticipated to begin after Barve completes work on his Netflix series Rakt Bramhand, with production likely to commence by mid-2026.
Additionally, Shraddha has reportedly started shooting for Eetha, a biopic directed by Laxman Utekar.
The film focuses on the life of legendary Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, highlighting her remarkable journey as a pioneering Lavani and Tamasha performer.