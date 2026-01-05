Soha Ali Khan pays touching tribute to her late dad Mansoor Ali Pataudi 

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Soha Ali Khan has paid a touching birthday tribute to her deceased father and late Indian cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

The 47-year-old Indian actor and Saif Ali Khan's younger sister penned a brief birthday note to the deceased captain of the Indian cricket team, who would have turned 85 on Monday, January 5th, 2026. 

"On your birthday, Abba, I wanted to stand where the game remembers you. Eden Gardens may be empty today, but it is never silent for you," Soha stated in her caption.

She continued, "A ground you loved to play on, and one where you captained India many times — perhaps most memorable being the December 1974 Test against the indomitable West Indies."

"A ball from Andy Roberts struck you on the face, fracturing your cheekbone. You retired bleeding and hurt but returned to lead the side to an unbelievable victory by 85 runs," the Chhorii 2 star emotionally expressed.

The Tum Mile actress shared, "That Test at Eden went down as one of Indian cricket’s most iconic victories — a timeless example of grit and lion-hearted (or perhaps tiger-hearted) captaincy."

"The stands still remember you, the cricketer. I remember my Abba. Both belong here. Happy birthday, Abba," she concluded.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who is also known as "Tiger" Pataudi, died at the age of 70 due to Respiratory insufficiency.  

