Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement

It’s an emotional day for Arijit Singh fans!
Within a week after shocking his fans by unexpectedly announcing his retirement from playback singing, the 38-year-old Indian singer spread a wave of joy among his admirers with the release of his latest song.
On Monday, February 2, T-Series released a new track, titled Ishq Ka Fever, from Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O’Romeo, making it Arijit’s first song after the heartbreaking announcement.
The new romantic song combines Arijit Singh’s soul-touching vocals with soft and soulful melody, perfectly capturing the feelings of love and longing, making it a heartfelt and modern love anthem.
Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the video, Ishq Ka Fever showcases intense chemistry between the two, their understated blossoming romance that later transcends into a world of intimate, aching, and quietly addictive love.
Fans’ reactions:
Shortly after listening Ishq Ka Fever, Arijit Singh’s fans became emotional and expressed their sadness on his retirement through comments.
“DON’T LEAVE PLAYBACK SINGING ARIJIT,” requested one.
Another stated, “Make it big and trending 0:17. Arijit dada voice.”
“Arjit Singh doesn't need Bollywood. Bollywood needs Arjit Singh. Will be always missing your voice on Bollywood,” a third added.
Meanwhile, a fourth commented, “King of playback Arijit Singh.”
Arijit Singh’s retirement:
Arijit Singh sparked a chaos on January 27, 2026, by suddenly announcing his retirement from playback singing, writing, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”
The legendary Indian singer has crooned over 800 songs in various languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujrati, and Telugu.