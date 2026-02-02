Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan reveals Neelam Kothari's surprising role in romance with Gauri

Neelam Kothari is set to feature in Akshay Kumar's new reality show, 'Wheel of Fortune'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals Neelam Kotharis surprising role in romance with Gauri
Shah Rukh Khan reveals Neelam Kothari's surprising role in romance with Gauri 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's timeless love story was somehow influenced by popular veteran actress Neelam Kothari.  

In a surprise guest appearance on Indian Idol, the Hum Sath Sath Hain actress revealed that once the Jawan star told her how unknowingly she played a significant role in his romance with Gauri. 

During the show, Neelam recalled a memorable conversation with Shah Rukh, who previously admitted to her, "One of the reasons Gauri and I got married is because of you." 

Bollywood's King Khan and his life partner, both reportedly admired Neelam's acting in her super hit films, including Love 86, Afsana Pyar Ka, Ilzaam and others.

This revelation not only highlights the intertwined lives of Bollywood stars but also illustrates how cinema can influence relationships in unexpected ways.

On a professional front, Neelam Kothari last starred in the web series, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, in 2020. 

She is now set feature alongside Bhavna Panday and Maheep Kapoor in the quiz show, Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated movie, King, will premiere on December 24, 2026. 

Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public
Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public
Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for 'exploiting' system with high demands
Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for 'exploiting' system with high demands
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match
Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post
Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post
Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry
Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry
Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement
Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement
Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch
Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch
Maya Ali reacts to Hania Aamir's blunt fashion statement
Maya Ali reacts to Hania Aamir's blunt fashion statement
Mahira Khan pours heart out for loved one: 'Your magic goes beyond'
Mahira Khan pours heart out for loved one: 'Your magic goes beyond'
Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
Deepika Padukone makes rare confession about Dua months after her face reveal
Deepika Padukone makes rare confession about Dua months after her face reveal
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Popular News

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit
50 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy

Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy
8 minutes ago
Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record

Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record
3 hours ago