Shah Rukh Khan reveals Neelam Kothari's surprising role in romance with Gauri 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's timeless love story was somehow influenced by popular veteran actress Neelam Kothari.
In a surprise guest appearance on Indian Idol, the Hum Sath Sath Hain actress revealed that once the Jawan star told her how unknowingly she played a significant role in his romance with Gauri.
During the show, Neelam recalled a memorable conversation with Shah Rukh, who previously admitted to her, "One of the reasons Gauri and I got married is because of you."
Bollywood's King Khan and his life partner, both reportedly admired Neelam's acting in her super hit films, including Love 86, Afsana Pyar Ka, Ilzaam and others.
This revelation not only highlights the intertwined lives of Bollywood stars but also illustrates how cinema can influence relationships in unexpected ways.
On a professional front, Neelam Kothari last starred in the web series, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, in 2020.
She is now set feature alongside Bhavna Panday and Maheep Kapoor in the quiz show, Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar.
Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated movie, King, will premiere on December 24, 2026.