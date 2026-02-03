Ali Fazal drops big update as 'Mirzapur: The Film' wraps final shoot

Ali Fazal has announced the wrap of the final shooting schedule of Mirzapur: The Film, saying the team “brought our A game” once the cameras started rolling.
While expressing gratitude and pride, the Fukrey actor wrote on Instagram, “YEH SILSILA Lamba hai. Its just a journey of some Love and some Hate. Mirzapur The film wraps its final schedule.”
In a shared post, Fazal appreciated the effort of entire cast and crew for their dedication.
He noted, “Heres just my love for the main man behind us.. pushing us to perfection DIRECTOR SAAB- Gurupa.. @gurmmeetsingh aur unke saathi in crime - #PuneetKrishna for creating the many worlds and Baba @kapoorbaba who has relentlessly shot this masterpiece without compromising despite … all the necessary hurdles..”
Calling Mirzapur a “masterpiece”, he added, “Through all of it we brought our A game when the camera rolled up on us. And I can proudly say that on behalf of all the Mirzapur actors and crew and the whole team – we did what we do best.”
Fazal concluded, “Will post pictures later i got a wrap party to attend.”
Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Film is scheduled for release in 2026.
The movie will feature the iconic characters of Mirzapur, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), along with Abhishek Banerjee.