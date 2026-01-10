'Dhurandhar' to stream on THIS OTT

Dhurandhar, the Bollywood’s spy action thriller, is few days away from streaming on an OTT platform.
Co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in the leading roles.
Apart from the duo, the movie that went on to become the second highest grossing Hindi film within three weeks of its release, also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in the leading roles.
Made against the budget of 250–300 crore, the film has already made a whopping ₹1,269.24 crore worldwide since its release last month.
In India, it notedly earned ₹992.74 crore, it collected around ₹272.25 crore on the global box office.
Loosely based on several real-life events from 1999, 2001, and 2008, the two parts movie depicts an anti-terror covert operation, where an undercover agent sneaks into Pakistan’s criminal and political underworld based in city Karachi.
The movie, which had its theatrical release on December 5, 2026, will also have a sequel, scheduled to release on 19 March 2026.
As reported by The Economic Times, the much-talked about film will stream on Netflix.
According to industry reports, the streaming giant has secured the movie rights 250–300 crore, and if the several reports are true then Dhurandhar is expected to premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2026.