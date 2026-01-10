Trending
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

'Dhurandhar' to stream on THIS OTT

The Indian spy action thriller released in December 2025

  • By Web Desk
Dhurandhar to stream on THIS OTT
'Dhurandhar' to stream on THIS OTT

Dhurandhar, the Bollywood’s spy action thriller, is few days away from streaming on an OTT platform.

Co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in the leading roles.

Apart from the duo, the movie that went on to become the second highest grossing Hindi film within three weeks of its release, also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in the leading roles.

Made against the budget of 250–300 crore, the film has already made a whopping ₹1,269.24 crore worldwide since its release last month.

In India, it notedly earned ₹992.74 crore, it collected around ₹272.25 crore on the global box office.

Loosely based on several real-life events from 1999, 2001, and 2008, the two parts movie depicts an anti-terror covert operation, where an undercover agent sneaks into Pakistan’s criminal and political underworld based in city Karachi.

The movie, which had its theatrical release on December 5, 2026, will also have a sequel, scheduled to release on 19 March 2026.

As reported by The Economic Times, the much-talked about film will stream on Netflix.

According to industry reports, the streaming giant has secured the movie rights 250–300 crore, and if the several reports are true then Dhurandhar is expected to premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2026.

Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’
Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’
Kareena Kapoor makes funny ‘promise’ to Farah Khan on her 61st birthday
Kareena Kapoor makes funny ‘promise’ to Farah Khan on her 61st birthday
Mahhi Vij opens up on child custody, alimony in first statement after divorce
Mahhi Vij opens up on child custody, alimony in first statement after divorce
Archana Puran Singh's son shares health update after painful incident
Archana Puran Singh's son shares health update after painful incident
Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan
Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan
Abhishek Bachchan starts real estate venture with film producer
Abhishek Bachchan starts real estate venture with film producer
Alia Bhatt shares big surprise with fans at start of 2026
Alia Bhatt shares big surprise with fans at start of 2026
Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat
Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat
Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation
Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation
Rajab Butt addresses marriage conflict amid divorce rumours with wife Eman
Rajab Butt addresses marriage conflict amid divorce rumours with wife Eman
Junaid Khan pens emotional message as he signs off from ‘Case No. 9’
Junaid Khan pens emotional message as he signs off from ‘Case No. 9’

Popular News

Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’

Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’

39 minutes ago
Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?

Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?
an hour ago
Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'

Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'
an hour ago