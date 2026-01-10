Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Mahira Khan steps up for young cancer patients with inspiring initiative

Bilal Ashraf, Momal Sheikh, and Mahira Khan lend support to cancer awareness event

  • By Bushra Saleem
Mahira Khan steps up for young cancer patients with inspiring initiative
Mahira Khan steps up for young cancer patients with inspiring initiative 

Mahira Khan has once again proved that she is Superstar for a reason, as she stepped up to support young cancer warriors.

The Humsafar actress lent her support to an initiative by a non-profit organisation working for the “children with cancer.”

Taking to her Instagram, the Neelofar starlet shared an invitation for a “special pop-up” to support “a home that supports children with cancer and their families during treatment.”

The Raees actress asked her followers to “please come out and support” the event featuring “donated artwork and home goods by generous artists and creatives.”

Khan told her fans, “See you all there!”

Sharing the names of the artists participating in the event, The Legend of Maula Jatt actress wrote, “This is so cool. So many artists coming together under one roof to provide a roof for those who are in need.”

Mahira Khan steps up for young cancer patients with inspiring initiative

Khan, who turned 41 last month, is all set to appear on the big screen once again with Fahad Mustafa in her new movie, Aag Lagay Bast Mein.

The upcoming film featuring Tabish Hashmi and Javed Sheikh will hit cinemas in March 2026, on Eid ul Fitr.

Last November her long-anticipated film with Fawwad Khan, Neelofar, was released, but the film failed to amaze fans and, despite high expectations and promotions, was considered a major box office flop and disappointment for fans.

Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed
Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed
'Dhurandhar' to stream on THIS OTT
'Dhurandhar' to stream on THIS OTT
Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’
Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’
Kareena Kapoor makes funny ‘promise’ to Farah Khan on her 61st birthday
Kareena Kapoor makes funny ‘promise’ to Farah Khan on her 61st birthday
Mahhi Vij opens up on child custody, alimony in first statement after divorce
Mahhi Vij opens up on child custody, alimony in first statement after divorce
Archana Puran Singh's son shares health update after painful incident
Archana Puran Singh's son shares health update after painful incident
Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan
Hrithik Roshan receives birthday love from ex father-in-law Sanjay Khan
Abhishek Bachchan starts real estate venture with film producer
Abhishek Bachchan starts real estate venture with film producer
Alia Bhatt shares big surprise with fans at start of 2026
Alia Bhatt shares big surprise with fans at start of 2026
Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat
Amitabh Bachchan faces unexpected fan frenzy as chaos builds up in Surat
Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation
Ayeza Khan drops cute video from dolphin and seal show during Dubai vacation

Popular News

Steam Machine recent leak indicates premium pricing

Steam Machine recent leak indicates premium pricing
16 minutes ago
Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed

Shah Rukh Khan's secret Hollywood admirer revealed
53 minutes ago
Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes

Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes
2 hours ago