Mahira Khan steps up for young cancer patients with inspiring initiative 

Mahira Khan has once again proved that she is Superstar for a reason, as she stepped up to support young cancer warriors.
The Humsafar actress lent her support to an initiative by a non-profit organisation working for the “children with cancer.”
Taking to her Instagram, the Neelofar starlet shared an invitation for a “special pop-up” to support “a home that supports children with cancer and their families during treatment.”
The Raees actress asked her followers to “please come out and support” the event featuring “donated artwork and home goods by generous artists and creatives.”
Khan told her fans, “See you all there!”
Sharing the names of the artists participating in the event, The Legend of Maula Jatt actress wrote, “This is so cool. So many artists coming together under one roof to provide a roof for those who are in need.”
Khan, who turned 41 last month, is all set to appear on the big screen once again with Fahad Mustafa in her new movie, Aag Lagay Bast Mein.
The upcoming film featuring Tabish Hashmi and Javed Sheikh will hit cinemas in March 2026, on Eid ul Fitr.
Last November her long-anticipated film with Fawwad Khan, Neelofar, was released, but the film failed to amaze fans and, despite high expectations and promotions, was considered a major box office flop and disappointment for fans.