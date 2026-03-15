D4vd case: Neo Langston 'moving on' from Celeste death probe after slamming singer

Streamer and D4vd's pal, Neo Langston, sparked a frenzy this week after claiming to have "receipts" about Celeste Rivas' death, and now he is sharing that he will no longer speak publicly about the ongoing investigation.
The 23-year-old, who earlier said there's "more to the story", turned to his Instagram Story on Saturday, March 14, to share a lengthy message regarding Celeste's death probe, whose decapitated and decomposed body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name in September 2025.
His post also came a month after he appeared before court, following his January arrest for failing to appear as a witness before a grand jury linked to the teen's dead case.
Now, in a new statement, Neo has shared that he will not share any more information publicly.
Sharing his attorney's statement, the Story read, "My client, Mr. Langston, will not make any public statement at this time as the investigation is ongoing."
His lawyer noted that Neo has been cooperating with authorities and that the investigation will prove that the streamer had "no part in this heinous crime", which resulted in him being harassed and "wrongfully" persecuted.
In the second story, which was from Neo himself, he shared that while the silence "leaves a void of information", the case is not about him, and the most important thing is to get justice for "the victim and her family".
"I'm not gonna spam post to justify and perform my feelings and thoughts for the internet trying to satisfy people who have already made up their minds about me. In time the record will speak for itself and I'm moving on with my life."
The new statement came after he blasted D4vd on his Instagram Close Friends Story and hinted that he knew more about the case, reported TMZ.
Moreover, D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been at the centre stage of the teen's death probe, and in February court filings, it was revealed that he has been named a "target" of a grand jury investigation.
The unsealed documents came after his family challenged a subpoena requiring them to testify before the grand jury, which was denied.
For the unversed, Celeste was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in 2024, and the Tesla had been first reported abandoned on August 26, and D4vd was on tour at the time it was impounded.
Notably, D4vd's whereabouts remain unknown since he moved out of his rental Hollywood residence in September and cancelled his world tour a week after the disturbing incident was reported.