Royal Family marks Commonwealth Day just before King Charles' landmark speech  

Buckingham Palace has shared a heartfelt Commonwealth Day message moments before King Charles’ historic speech.
On Monday, March 9th, the official Instagram handle of His Majesty released a statement, acknowledging the efforts of the Commonwealth countries in showing warmth towards the British Royal Family.
They also summarized the royal visits made by members of the British monarchy while receiving warmth from the hosting countries.
"As we mark Commonwealth Day, thank you to everyone around the Commonwealth who has welcomed a member of the Royal Family to their country in the past year," the King Charles III office stated in the caption.
They continued sharing that since last year, the King and his wife, Queen Camilla, made a short trip to Canada, while the Prince of Wales, William, toured South Africa, in an attempt to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two states.
On behalf of the 77-year-old British monarch, they also addressed the recent trips of the Princess Royal, Anne, in Barbados, Singapore, Australia and South Africa.
The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, also made multiple short trips in Canada to represent the monarchy.
While the Duke of Edinburgh, Edward, toured Canada twice, also visited Ghana and Papua New Guinea.
This update came just a moment before the British Royal Family gathered at Westminster Abbey to mark the 2026 Commonwealth Day.
During the prestigious event, King Charles also delivers a historical speech, in which he might address the ongoing conflict between Israel, the USA, and Iran.