  By Fatima Hassan
Prince William, Kate Middleton kick off Commonwealth Day service with striking arrival

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at the Westminster Abbey to support King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Commonwealth Day service

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the first British royal family members to arrive at Westminster Abbey.

On Monday, March 9th, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a striking joint appearance to lead the 2026 Commonwealth Day services, alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla. 

Apart from Catherine and William, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, also joined the future king and queen to support Their Majesties. 

As reported by GB News, the Royal Commonwealth Society has organized the service, which will see a large gathering of government officials, young people and prominent figures from the creative industries to celebrate the 56-nation organization. 

For the prestigious event, the Princess of Wales opted for a navy-blue long gown, which she paired with a matching hat. 

The next heir to the British throne was wearing a blue suit, which he coordinated with a crisp white button-up shirt and a matching tie. 

For those unaware, during the annual, multi-faith celebration, King Charles III is also expected to address the ongoing war conflict between Iran, the United States of America and Israel.  

