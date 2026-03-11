Shaan drops exciting update on his first film ‘Bullah’ since 2022

Shaan Shahid recently dropped an exciting update on his upcoming movie, Bullah.
According to the 53-year-old actor, the most awaited trailer of his highly anticipated movie is finally set to release soon.
Shaan, whose real name is Armaghan Shahid, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, and announced that the trailer will be released on March 12, 2026.
Apart from Shahid, the upcoming movie features an impressive cast including Sara Loren, Saleem Sheikh, Naeema Butt, and Adnan Butt.
Directed by Shoaib Khan and produced by Shake Films, the upcoming high-octane is a Pakistani Punjabi feature film.
The action-drama movie, set against a backdrop of revenge, focusses on protagonist fighting injustice.
Written by Nasir Adeeb, Shaan Shahid starrer Bulla is scheduled for release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.
The highly anticipated movie will mark actor’s return to screen after four years.
He last appeared in 2022 action-thriller film Zarrar, a spy action thriller film written and directed by the actor himself and also starred him, along with Kiran Malik, Nadeem Baig, Nayyer Ejaz and Shafqat Cheema in supporting roles.
For the unversed, Shaan made his debut with a 1990 film Bulandi and his notable work includes 2007’s Khuda Ke Liye and 2013’s Waar which has broken previous box office records in Pakistan.