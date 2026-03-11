Malaika Arora’s rumoured beau Sorab Bedi speaks out on relationship talk

Amid growing speculation about his relationship with Malaika Arora, Sorab Bedi has finally broken silence on the romance rumours.
While conversing with Times Now, the Chand Jalne Laga star shared, “Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modelling days. I became friends with them and started going out for parties. At one of the parties, I met Malaika (Arora) through my mentors. She is also a close friend of Delnaz and Vahbiz. Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us.”
He said people should think twice before spreading rumours, noting that such talk could affect a woman’s mental health and clarifying that he had not partied with them for the first time.
Sorab clarified, “I have been partying with Vahbiz, Delnaz and Malaika for many years. I earlier used to share pictures with Malaika, but at that time, I was not a known face. Now, I am a known face; hence, it is now being noticed by people. I have shared such videos and photos before as well. Two people can be friends. We trust each other, but people took it differently.”
Notably, the relationship rumours ignited after Malaika Arora’s pictures and videos with Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi went viral and later they attended a party at the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl’s restaurant in Juhu.
Previously, Malaika Arora was in a 8-years long relationship with Arjun Kapoor and they parted ways in 2024.