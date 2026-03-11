Aneet Padda to play iconic 'Madhubala' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new biopic? 

Aneet Padda might be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next lead actress in his upcoming biopic, Madhubala.
On Tuesday, March 10, the rising star of Bollywood has reportedly been selected to play an iconic legendary actress in the new film.
However, Cinema Express reported that the speculations about Aneet’s new film are nothing but baseless.
Insiders close to the actress claimed that Saiyaara actress, who recently confirmed her romance with her co-star Ahaan Panday at Zee Cine Awards, is not officially part of the new movie.
"There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Aneet Padda being cast in a Madhubala biopic. The claims are completely baseless," the tipster said.
According to media reports, Jasmeet K Reen, who played the lead role in Alia Bhatt’s film Darling, will direct Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production film, Madhubala.
Despite this ongoing chatter, the cast of Madhubala is yet to be announced by the production team later this year.
On the work front, Aneet Padda, who made a successful debut in Mohit Suri’s romance-thriller film Saiyaara, will begin filming for Shakti Shalini, which is part of Maddock Films' Horror Universe, very soon.