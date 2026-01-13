Michael Carrick named Manchester United interim manager after Amorim exit

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Michael Carrick to take over as interim manager until the end of the 2025–26 season.
He will be supported by a strong coaching team, including Steve Holland as his assistant, along with Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, and Travis Binnion.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been considered for the role but the former manager will not be returning for a second spell at Old Trafford.
The 41-year-old former United and England midfielder agreed to the deal on Monday night with the official announcement to follow once all the paperwork is completed.
He steps in after Ruben Amorim was sacked on January 5, and caretaker boss Darren Fletcher managed the team for two matches in the interim.
The move followed weeks of speculation, especially after Amorim hinted on Friday that his relationship with the club officials had become strained and that he did not expect full backing in the transfer market.
United hired Amorim in November 2024 after paying Sporting Lisbon a fee to release him from his contract.
During his time as manager, he only won 25 out of 63 matches.
Carrick is expected to take charge immediately, with his first major test coming in the Premier League derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.