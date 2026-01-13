Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Sam Beal missing: Former NFL star’s sister issues desperate plea

Former Eli Manning-Era Giants cornerback missing for 7 months, family pleads for help

  • By Bushra Saleem
Sam Beal missing: Former NFL star’s sister issues desperate plea
Sam Beal missing: Former NFL star’s sister issues desperate plea

The family of Sam Beal is asking for help in attempting to locate the former Giants cornerback, who they say disappeared in July.

Beal's sister Essence Zhane posted on Facebook on Monday, January 11, “Tomorrow makes it 7 months since we’ve last heard from or seen my brother."

The 29-year-old was last seen dropping off his girlfriend before borrowing her car to drive to a job he never arrived, according to a missing persons bulletin. He later told his girlfriend on the phone that he was headed home to Virginia Beach, reported NBC Sports.

The car was found in Virginia Beach, with his shoes, socks and sand on the front passenger seat. He had taken only the clothes he was wearing, a pair of slides and his wallet containing his banking card and driver’s license.

Beal’s sister wrote on social media, “I’m not here to answer a bunch of why’s and how’s I just need this to land in the right direction to gain some form of answers or closure. I’m a Big sister and I need my brother to know that We Love You and miss you and this has been a heavy feeling for months to carry around.”

The Giants made Beal a third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft. He played three seasons with the team, totaling 27 tackles and one pass defensed before opting out because of COVID in 2020. The Giants released him in 2021.

Michael Carrick named Manchester United interim manager after Amorim exit
Michael Carrick named Manchester United interim manager after Amorim exit
Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups
Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups
Kylian Mbappe faces criticism from Joan Laporta over guard of honour snub
Kylian Mbappe faces criticism from Joan Laporta over guard of honour snub
Xabi Alonso steps down as Real Madrid manager after eight months
Xabi Alonso steps down as Real Madrid manager after eight months
Angel Reese expands business portfolio with major investment
Angel Reese expands business portfolio with major investment
Milos Raonic announces retirement at 35, ending 18-year career
Milos Raonic announces retirement at 35, ending 18-year career
Christian McCaffrey ‘proud’ of San Francisco 49ers after eliminating Eagles
Christian McCaffrey ‘proud’ of San Francisco 49ers after eliminating Eagles
Alcaraz ‘didn’t get half’ of US Open prize money, Muchova reveal
Alcaraz ‘didn’t get half’ of US Open prize money, Muchova reveal
Mohamed Salah surpasses Messi, Ronaldo in historic milestone
Mohamed Salah surpasses Messi, Ronaldo in historic milestone
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone
Is Minecraft still down? Players report widespread outage
Is Minecraft still down? Players report widespread outage
Aryna Sabalenka clinches Brisbane International title with remarkable victory
Aryna Sabalenka clinches Brisbane International title with remarkable victory

Popular News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs takes big step as legal trouble intensifies

Sean 'Diddy' Combs takes big step as legal trouble intensifies

14 minutes ago
Michael Carrick named Manchester United interim manager after Amorim exit

Michael Carrick named Manchester United interim manager after Amorim exit
an hour ago
Karan Aujla hit with allegations of cheating on his wife in shocking claims

Karan Aujla hit with allegations of cheating on his wife in shocking claims
2 hours ago