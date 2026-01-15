Michael Jackson Estate seeks staggering fees from Paris Jackson over legal dispute

The executors of the Michael Jackson estate have submitted a request for reimbursement of costs and fees totaling $115,000 in an ongoing legal fight with legendary singer’s daughter, Paris Jackson.
In the latest filing on January 9, last week, attorneys for the star’s estate executors John McClain and John Branca submitted documents in Los Angeles court, according to PEOPLE.
According to the latest filing, they're owed $115,000 in costs and attorney’s fees for time spent researching and responding to a motion filed by Jackson’s daughter, who is one of the beneficiaries of his estate.
They are specifically seeking $93,924.63 in fees and $1,238.39 in costs connected to their anti-SLAPP motion, a legal tool used to quickly dismiss lawsuits (SLAPPs) that are designed to silence or intimidate people for exercising their First Amendment rights.
Since the daughter’s anti-SLAPP motion petition was struck down by court, the executors are seeking the fees and costs they had lost in connection with the motion.
According to the filing, the executors are entitled to the reimbursement because they won the anti-SLAPP motion.
Their filing was however pushed by the daughter’s spokesperson via statement, “It's no surprise the executors and their lawyers are using every tool at their disposal to take even more money from the Jackson family and use it to line their own pockets.”
In the end, the statement noted that Paris Jackson, who has been fighting against Michael Jackson's estate since July 2025, remains undeterred and will continue fighting for transparency, accountability and fairness for her family.