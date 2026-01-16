Max Verstappen shares excitement over 2026 Red Bull car: 'more retro look'

Max Verstappen and his new teammate, Isack Hadjar, have opened up about this year's Red Bull Racing car after it was presented in Detroit.
The Dutch F1 driver said he appreciated that the car has been designed with compliance to the major rule change in the sport with new units, chassis, fuel and tyre regulations.
Verstappen said, "I love the new livery; it looks really nice and think it is going to stand out on track this year. The gloss is cool, it is a more retro look, the colour is really bold and blue, I really like it."
He shared that the new look brings back early F1 days memories, and though the car looks like a headache to clean for mechanics, Verstappen teased he's excited to drive.
Meanwhile, Hadjar is also looking forward to the 2026 season with Red Bull Racing, as he will be replacing Yuki Tsunoda as Red Bull's second driver.
"I can't wait to drive with this livery on the car. I love the new, yet heritage, look; it’s super cool," the 21-year-old said.
The French driver added, "It's a new era for me, and it's pretty crazy that the team and the whole sport are entering one at the same time too; it all feels very special."
This comes amid F1 warnings that the new Red Bull's new engine may struggle "the first few months."
Moreover, Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Laurent Mekies said the first season with the team's own engine "comes with a few headaches, a few sleepless nights, but that’s what fuels us".
2026 F1 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix, set to take place from March 5, 2026.