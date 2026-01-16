Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Max Verstappen shares excitement over 2026 Red Bull car: 'more retro look'

The Dutch driver is gearing up to regain the champion title he lost to Lando Norris in the 2025 season with a new engine

  • By Hania Jamil
Max Verstappen shares excitement over 2026 Red Bull car: more retro look
Max Verstappen shares excitement over 2026 Red Bull car: 'more retro look'

Max Verstappen and his new teammate, Isack Hadjar, have opened up about this year's Red Bull Racing car after it was presented in Detroit.

The Dutch F1 driver said he appreciated that the car has been designed with compliance to the major rule change in the sport with new units, chassis, fuel and tyre regulations.

Verstappen said, "I love the new livery; it looks really nice and think it is going to stand out on track this year. The gloss is cool, it is a more retro look, the colour is really bold and blue, I really like it."

He shared that the new look brings back early F1 days memories, and though the car looks like a headache to clean for mechanics, Verstappen teased he's excited to drive.

Meanwhile, Hadjar is also looking forward to the 2026 season with Red Bull Racing, as he will be replacing Yuki Tsunoda as Red Bull's second driver.

"I can't wait to drive with this livery on the car. I love the new, yet heritage, look; it’s super cool," the 21-year-old said.

The French driver added, "It's a new era for me, and it's pretty crazy that the team and the whole sport are entering one at the same time too; it all feels very special." 

This comes amid F1 warnings that the new Red Bull's new engine may struggle "the first few months."

Moreover, Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Laurent Mekies said the first season with the team's own engine "comes with a few headaches, a few sleepless nights, but that’s what fuels us".

2026 F1 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix, set to take place from March 5, 2026.

Tom Brady reflects on Gisele Bündchen's divorce struggles during final NFL season
Tom Brady reflects on Gisele Bündchen's divorce struggles during final NFL season
Roger Federer cheers Carlos Alcaraz’s historic Grand Slam dream
Roger Federer cheers Carlos Alcaraz’s historic Grand Slam dream
Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details
Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details
Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed
Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2025 income hits jaw-dropping heights
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2025 income hits jaw-dropping heights
Tom Brady breaks silence on dating rumours after outing with Alix Earle
Tom Brady breaks silence on dating rumours after outing with Alix Earle
Australian Open 2026: Sinner, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Zverev favored for semifinals
Australian Open 2026: Sinner, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Zverev favored for semifinals
Travis Kelce earns Tom Brady's praise ahead of retirement decision
Travis Kelce earns Tom Brady's praise ahead of retirement decision
Messi receives blank check offer from Saudi club in shock move
Messi receives blank check offer from Saudi club in shock move
Jannik Sinner loses to amateur in One Point Slam ahead of Australian Open
Jannik Sinner loses to amateur in One Point Slam ahead of Australian Open
LA 2028 Olympics ticket lottery opens with prices starting at $28
LA 2028 Olympics ticket lottery opens with prices starting at $28
Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win
Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win

Popular News

Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’

Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’
3 minutes ago
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?

Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
23 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy

Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy
34 minutes ago