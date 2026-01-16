Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Kiara Advani sings special song for husband Sidharth Malhotra as he turns 41

Sidharth Malhotra marks his first birthday with wife, Kiara Advani, after welcoming their daughter Saraayah Malhotra

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kiara Advani sings special song for husband Sidharth Malhotra as he turns 41
Kiara Advani sings special song for husband Sidharth Malhotra as he turns 41 

Kiara Advani is making her husband, Sidharth Malhotra’s 41st birthday extra special!

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, January 16th, the War 2 actress paid a heartfelt tribute to her life partner and dad to her only daughter, Saraayah Malhotra.

"Saraayah's favourite human and the most beautiful one- inside out. Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one. Happy Birthday, husband," Advani stated in her caption.

She began her carousel of photos with a dashing snap of Sidharth wearing a blue shirt and orange pants. 

The mom of one also revealed a sweet picture of a Superman-themed cake, which also read, "Saraayah’s papa, Daddy cool."

However, the last video that went viral on social media, which shows the Shershaah actress singing, "Baar baar din ye aaye." 

The viral footage also captured a cozy gathering of close friends and family, including filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra, who joined in to celebrate the actor.

Sidharth Malhotra was later seen cutting the cake with Kiara Advani by his side, sharing a quiet, affectionate moment amid the celebrations.

This birthday marked his first since he welcomed his daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, with his wife, popular Indian actress Kiara Advani. 

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, announced the arrival of their baby girl on July 16th, 2025, on social media. 

Nameer Khan defines 'empathy'’ as 'Aik Aur Pakeezah' new episode wins hearts
Nameer Khan defines 'empathy'’ as 'Aik Aur Pakeezah' new episode wins hearts
Hina Afridi ties knot with Akbar Taimoor in intimate nikah ceremony
Hina Afridi ties knot with Akbar Taimoor in intimate nikah ceremony
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ enters crucial post-production phase
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ enters crucial post-production phase
Kartik Aaryan breaks cover after facing backlash over dating rumors
Kartik Aaryan breaks cover after facing backlash over dating rumors
Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’
Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’
Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy
Kartik Aaryan suffers first major setback after minor dating controversy
Priyanka Chopra drops sweet photo from daughter Malti’s 4th birthday bash
Priyanka Chopra drops sweet photo from daughter Malti’s 4th birthday bash
Aryan Khan, Ranbir Kapoor's rare candid snap leaves fans buzzing
Aryan Khan, Ranbir Kapoor's rare candid snap leaves fans buzzing
Faysal Quraishi explodes over fake clip branding him child abuser
Faysal Quraishi explodes over fake clip branding him child abuser
Karan Johar on high-stakes Oscar campaign for ‘Homebound’: ‘No monetary game’
Karan Johar on high-stakes Oscar campaign for ‘Homebound’: ‘No monetary game’
Fiza Ali on daughter attending dad's second wedding: 'Strength is choosing grace'
Fiza Ali on daughter attending dad's second wedding: 'Strength is choosing grace'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti’s 4th birthday in style
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti’s 4th birthday in style

Popular News

Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release

Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release
47 minutes ago
King Charles shares celebratory message after Harry's UK arrival confirmed

King Charles shares celebratory message after Harry's UK arrival confirmed
an hour ago
ISS crew returns to Earth following onboard medical emergency

ISS crew returns to Earth following onboard medical emergency
37 minutes ago