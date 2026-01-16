Kiara Advani sings special song for husband Sidharth Malhotra as he turns 41 

Kiara Advani is making her husband, Sidharth Malhotra’s 41st birthday extra special!
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, January 16th, the War 2 actress paid a heartfelt tribute to her life partner and dad to her only daughter, Saraayah Malhotra.
"Saraayah's favourite human and the most beautiful one- inside out. Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one. Happy Birthday, husband," Advani stated in her caption.
She began her carousel of photos with a dashing snap of Sidharth wearing a blue shirt and orange pants.
The mom of one also revealed a sweet picture of a Superman-themed cake, which also read, "Saraayah’s papa, Daddy cool."
However, the last video that went viral on social media, which shows the Shershaah actress singing, "Baar baar din ye aaye."
The viral footage also captured a cozy gathering of close friends and family, including filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra, who joined in to celebrate the actor.
Sidharth Malhotra was later seen cutting the cake with Kiara Advani by his side, sharing a quiet, affectionate moment amid the celebrations.
This birthday marked his first since he welcomed his daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, with his wife, popular Indian actress Kiara Advani.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, announced the arrival of their baby girl on July 16th, 2025, on social media.