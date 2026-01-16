Nameer Khan defines 'empathy'’ as 'Aik Aur Pakeezah' new episode wins hearts 

Nameer Khan is sharing a powerful message as new drama, Aik Pakeezah Aur, is taking over the internet.
After the second episode of his thrilling television series, the Qarz-e-Jaan actor took to his Instagram account on Thursday, January 15, to express his personal opinion on empathy.
Khan defined what empathy is in the real world, stating in his caption, "EMPATHY means putting yourself in someone else’s situation and truly feeling what they might be going through."
The Main Manto Nahi Hoon star continued sharing that every individual in society has eventually failed due to the lack of empathy for each other.
"As a society, we lack empathy: from parking carelessly without thinking about how it might inconvenience others," the 29-year-old Pakistani actor noted.
He also shared that the importance of empathy has been reflected in the second episode of Aik Aur Pakeezah.
"To stay indifferent when something truly tragic happens, like what happened to Faraz and Pakeezah," Khan added.
For those unaware, Nameer Khan is currently promoting his new TV serial, Aik Aur Pakeezah, alongside his co-star Sehar Khan.
The highly anticipated drama series initially aired on Geo TV on Wednesday, January 14th.