  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry's exclusive photos from first solo engagement of 2026 released

Prince Harry has made his first public appearance of 2026 without Meghan Markle.

On Thursday, January 15, The Duke of Sussex visited local fire stations in Santa Barbara alongside John Mills, co-founder and CEO of Watch Duty - a wildfire alert and mapping app.

As per the description shared by Watch Duty's official Instagram account, Harry and John "spent time in local Santa Barbara fire stations seeing the realities that go into emergency response: checking out brush trucks and rescue ATVs, as well as thermal search-and-rescue drones."

It continued, "Firefighters shared that Watch Duty plays a huge role in their work and we are proud to provide them with the best information. When seconds count, giving first responders access to clear, real-time insights can shape decisions that protect our neighborhoods."

Watch Duty further expressed that "We’re proud to partner with Archewell Philanthropies, early supporters of Watch Duty during the devastating LA fires in 2025, and excited to keep building support for firefighters on the front lines."

The carousel featured Harry's photos as he interacted with the firefighters and other staff at the fire stations.

Prince Harry is expected to appear in UK High Court next week on Thursday, January 22 for the first hearing of his privacy invasion lawsuit against Associated Newspapers.

