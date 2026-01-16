Alia Bhatt revisits 2016 with memorable glimpse of her decade long evolution  

Alia Bhatt has revisited her decade long journey as she joined the viral 2016 recap trend.
On Friday, January 16, the Heart of Stone actress turned to her Instagram account to release a few never-before-seen glimpses which she captured ten years ago.
She started 2016 "pretty grounded" as she appeared in four blockbuster film that year.
Ranbir Kapoor's wife also a touching snap with the superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, whom Alia calls her "favourite co-star" from their movie, Dear Zindagi, which also premiered in 2016.
The 32-year-old Indian-British actress also recalled her memories from the "Dream Team Tour" as she dropped the unseen picture featuring Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Aditiya Roy Kapoor.
For those unaware, the Dream Team Tour primarily refers to the highly successful 2016 Bollywood concert series in the US, featuring stars like Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Badshah, showcasing a mix of Bollywood performance with modern tech.
In 2016 Alia Bhatt also attended Coldplay’s concert which reportedly took place in Berlin.
This update came after social media has collectively hit rewind. Netizens are sharing nostalgic photos from 2016, driving a new trend, "2026 is new 2016."
Users are bringing back photo ideas, makeup trends, and the skinny jeans era, recalling the peak of the internet era.