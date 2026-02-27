News
Ryan Reynolds braces for devastating blow after Justin Baldoni's explosive audio

  • By Sidra Khan
Ryan Reynolds could soon be hit by a devastating setback.

Amid the intensifying legal battle between his wife, Blake Lively, and her It Ends with Us costar and director, Justin Baldoni, the Deadpool & Wolverine star is bracing for a major blow.

On Thursday, February 26, Bloomberg Law reported that Reynolds' co-owned Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC may soon be facing a major financial crisis after a broker it was working with went bankrupt.

According to the update, the club could end up losing part of the £4.6 million ($6.2 million) it has placed with London-based Argentex Group, which went insolvent last July after bad foreign-exchange trades.

It has also been shared that the group would be able to return only 60-80 percent of its customers' funds, that too not until early 2027.

"Wrexham made a loss of £2.7 million on revenues of £26.7 million, according to the latest set of accounts for the financial year to June 2024," shared the outlet.

This financial setback for Ryan Reynolds comes after the release of Justin Baldoni's bombshell audio, in which he revealed that Blake Lively was not the first choice to lead the 2024 film It Ends with Us, which is based on Colleen Hoover's novel.

Notably, Baldoni has accused Reynolds of aggressively berating him, mocking him through creative work, and being a part of tarnishing his reputation.

