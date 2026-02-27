Sabrina Carpenter gearing up for new tour after Short n' Sweet's epic success?

After the thunderous success of her recently-concluded tour, Sabrina Carpenter is rumored to be hitting the road again.
In a buzz-sparking tip shared by Deuxmoi on its official Instagram handle on Friday, February 27, the outlet reported that the Manchild hitmaker could be gearing up for a new tour.
The update featured a Q&A session's question in which a fan asked, "Sabrina Carpenter new tour announcement soon?"
Replying to the question, the outlet answered, "sabrina was holding dates at stadiums for this summer but some (maybe all not sure) went away - heard she is looking to play indoors."
If true, the upcoming tour would mark her sixth and would be to support her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend.
The thrilling update sparked a frenzy among fans, who immediately reacted to the news in the comments.
"OMG," reacted a first, while another stated, "DEUX! Give us more!!!!!"
A third requested, "2027 please, my concert funds need a break."
Sabrina Carpenter's latest album:
Sabrina Carpenter released her most-recent seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29, 2025.
The album includes 12 songs and a digital and vinyl bonus track.
Sabrina Carpenter's last concert tour:
Sabrina Carpenter embarked on her most-recent and fifth concert tour, Short n' Sweet, on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, United States, and concluded it on November 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, United States, consisting of 72 shows.