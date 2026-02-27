News
Bobby J. Brown death: Horrifying video shows intense barn fire that took his life

'The Wire' actor Bobby J. Brown passed away at age 62 after inhaling excessive smoke in Maryland barn fire

In a spine-chilling update, a horrifying footage of the barn fire that claimed Bobby J. Brown's life has emerged.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, February 27, TMZ shared a tragic video that captured the blazing barn fire in Maryland that became the cause of The Wire actor's death.

The clip displayed a heartbreaking glimpse of the devastating fire, burning down the barn.

"Tragic footage just in from Chaptico, Maryland The massive barn fire that claimed the life of Bobby J. Brown this week. TMZ has obtained intense video showing flames ripping through the 50×100-foot structure," stated the caption.

For those unfamiliar, Bobby J. Brown was reported dead at the age of 62 on Thursday, February 26.

His death, caused by smoke inhalation, was announced by his talent agent, Dr. Albert Bramante, who issued a heartbreaking statement to Fox News Digital.

"Bobby J. Brown was a uniquely talented actor and a man of great character. From his deep roots as a Golden Gloves champion to his impactful performances on screen, Bobby brought an unmistakable authenticity to everything he did," he stated in the press release.

It is worth mentioning that Bobby J. Brown gained widespread fame for his iconic role in the hit TV series The Wire, which was first premiered in 2002 and concluded in 2008.

