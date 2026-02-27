Diddy to turn Tupac Shakur murder case upside down with explosive testimony?

The decades-old notorious murder case of Tupac Shakur could take a bombshell turn with an explosive testimony.
In a report shared by The New York Times, it was reported that Sean "Diddy" Combs-currently serving his time behind the bars on charges related to violating the Mann Act - may soon be introduced as a "crucial witness" in the high-profile 1996 murder case of the late American rapper.
As per the outlet, Duane "Keefe D" Davis - an LA criminal figure charged with Shakur's murder and serving life imprisonment - reportedly believes that Diddy's explosive testimony could strengthen his defense.
In a major claim, an insider close to Davis revealed that his lawyers believe that his confessions were twisted and fabricated for personal gains and Diddy's statement could take the case in a game-changing direction.
According to Davis's family friend, "Duane has made it clear — if Diddy testifies or issues a statement denying Davis' claims, it would significantly aid his case. The trial will be decided by a jury, and celebrities often carry weight with jurors. Diddy's support could be a game-changer."
It is worth mentioning that Duane "Keefe D" Davis has accused Diddy of offering him $1 million for Tupac Shakur's murder.
However, Davis's legal team thinks that if the disgraced music mogul denies the allegation, it could make jury question the accusations made by Davis, ultimately weakening the prosecution.