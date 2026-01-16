Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

King Charles acknowledges Princess Anne's efforts to foster education in UK

Princess Anne officially opens University of Gloucestershire's city campus on behalf of King Charles

  • By Fatima Hassan
King Charles hailed Princess Anne as she effortlessly worked to foster education in the United Kingdom.  

On Friday, January 16, His Majesty's office issued a statement, acknowledging the Princess Royal's recent work to establish multiple projects in the UK.

"Back to school! This week, The Princess Royal opened the South Coast Institute of Technology’s ‘SMART Centre’ in Southampton. In a partnership between Southampton Solent University, the University of Portsmouth, four colleges and local businesses, the centre looks to equip students with knowledge and practical skills," the Buckingham Palace stated in the caption on behalf of the 77-year-old British monarch.

The statement continued, "Her Royal Highness also officially opened University of Gloucestershire’s new City Campus. The entirely renovated building, at the heart of Gloucester City, will serve as a hub for teaching and community services." 

This update comes after Princess Anne toured the offices of Citizens Advice Fareham on January 15, where she met staff, trustees and volunteers and learned more about their work, as the charity marks eight decades of service.

She has served as Patron of the National Association of Citizens Advice Bureaux since 1990.

During the visit, she heard about the increasing demand for advice, particularly around debt, housing and the cost of living. 

