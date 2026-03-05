King Charles, Queen Camilla 'not thrilled' with Kate, William's new instructions

Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest approach since Andrew's arrest has reportedly left King Charles and Queen Camilla upset.
The Prince and Princess of Wales - who are already gearing to take the reign are said to have given new instructions to their team, which did not sit well with their majesties.
As per the inside sources, during the times when the entire institution is under strict scrutiny due to Andrew's explosive links with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, Kate believes that the "traditional and slow approach" will not work and "speed and clarity are essential."
"She has taken on a more directive role than ever before, not just publicly, but also within their office, and decisions that would once have been filtered through layers of advisers are now being directed by her," an insider told Heat magazine.
However, the source further claimed that, "The King and Queen aren’t entirely thrilled that William and Kate have instructed their team to operate more independently."
"There’s a feeling the Wales household is carving out its own lane rather than waiting for alignment," they added.