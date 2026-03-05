News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

King Charles drops big update days before Kate Middleton leads annual royal event

The British Royal Family set to gather at Westminster Abbey for annual Royal celebrations next week

  • By Fatima Hassan
King Charles drops big update days before Kate Middleton leads annual royal event
King Charles drops big update days before Kate Middleton leads annual royal event

King Charles III is ready to kick off the annual royal celebrations with eldest daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton! 

A few days before the Princess of Wales attended the prestigious event at Westminster Abbey, the Palace issued a new message.  

On Thursday, March 5, His Majesty's office shared an important message aimed at encouraging young people to engage with pressing issues of the day, such as the environment, gender equality and youth leadership, through a special royal message. 

Re-sharing the post of the Royal Commonwealth Society’s new post, they stated, "The Queen’s Commonwealth Writing Competition 2026 is open!" 

The video opens with the announcement of Dame Jacqueline Wilson, GBE, who is the bestselling Children’s Book Author in the UK.

On behalf of Their Majesties, Dame revealed that, "The Commonwealth spans five regions and is made up of 56 countries, bringing together 2.7 billion people." 

P.C.: Royal Family/Instagram
P.C.: Royal Family/Instagram 

In February, the Royal Family announced that the theme for 2026 will be Our Common Wealth during the competition, which will take place from March 4 to April 30.

This update came a few days before King Charles III gathered the entire British Royal clan at Westminster Abbey alongside the 1800 guests in attendance.

2026 Commonwealth Day will mark the first royal event after Andrew's controversial arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. 

Prince William makes heartfelt move to honor Cornwall locals on St Piran Day
Prince William makes heartfelt move to honor Cornwall locals on St Piran Day
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'not thrilled' with Kate, William's new instructions
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'not thrilled' with Kate, William's new instructions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contact Beatrice, Eugenie after Royal Family ban
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contact Beatrice, Eugenie after Royal Family ban
Prince William, Princess Anne & Duchess Sophie quietly wave goodbye to Royal friend
Prince William, Princess Anne & Duchess Sophie quietly wave goodbye to Royal friend
Sarah Ferguson struggles for place to stay amid ex-Andrew royal fallout
Sarah Ferguson struggles for place to stay amid ex-Andrew royal fallout
King Charles hit with unexpected setback ahead of upcoming historic State Visit
King Charles hit with unexpected setback ahead of upcoming historic State Visit
Royal family urged to speak out as King Charles residence faced major loss
Royal family urged to speak out as King Charles residence faced major loss
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle support William, Kate's big move against Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle support William, Kate's big move against Beatrice, Eugenie
Why Prince William wanted Eugenie, Beatrice out from upcoming Royal event
Why Prince William wanted Eugenie, Beatrice out from upcoming Royal event
Buckingham Palace issues update on Duchess Sophie's big achievement in Ireland
Buckingham Palace issues update on Duchess Sophie's big achievement in Ireland
Prince William sends scathing message to Sarah Ferguson amid her Ireland retreat
Prince William sends scathing message to Sarah Ferguson amid her Ireland retreat
Kate Middleton strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan’s UK return plan: 'very delicate time'
Kate Middleton strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan’s UK return plan: 'very delicate time'

Popular News

Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish

Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish
2 hours ago
CDC issues travel alert to Americans to travel to THESE 32 countries due to Polio

CDC issues travel alert to Americans to travel to THESE 32 countries due to Polio
24 minutes ago
Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'
43 minutes ago