King Charles drops big update days before Kate Middleton leads annual royal event

King Charles III is ready to kick off the annual royal celebrations with eldest daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton!
A few days before the Princess of Wales attended the prestigious event at Westminster Abbey, the Palace issued a new message.
On Thursday, March 5, His Majesty's office shared an important message aimed at encouraging young people to engage with pressing issues of the day, such as the environment, gender equality and youth leadership, through a special royal message.
Re-sharing the post of the Royal Commonwealth Society’s new post, they stated, "The Queen’s Commonwealth Writing Competition 2026 is open!"
The video opens with the announcement of Dame Jacqueline Wilson, GBE, who is the bestselling Children’s Book Author in the UK.
On behalf of Their Majesties, Dame revealed that, "The Commonwealth spans five regions and is made up of 56 countries, bringing together 2.7 billion people."
In February, the Royal Family announced that the theme for 2026 will be Our Common Wealth during the competition, which will take place from March 4 to April 30.
This update came a few days before King Charles III gathered the entire British Royal clan at Westminster Abbey alongside the 1800 guests in attendance.
2026 Commonwealth Day will mark the first royal event after Andrew's controversial arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.