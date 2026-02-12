Priyanka Chopra reflects on risking Bollywood success for Hollywood dream

Priyanka Chopra has candidly admitted that restarting her career in Hollywood at 30 was “terrifying,” revealing she knowingly chose to “blow up” her successful Bollywood trajectory.
In an interview with Variety, the Citadel star reflected on her early days breaking into the West, beginning her journey as a singer.
“To restart your career in your 30s is terrifying. I was secure. I was doing well financially. I was established. And I chose to blow it up,” she said.
Notably, in 2015, Priyanka moved to the US right after the release and success of films like Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and Dil Dhadakne Do.
At that time she was among the famous Indian actresses.
The Fashion starlet admitted she had to navigate stereotypes and industry biases when entering Hollywood.
“People would be like, ‘Oh, you speak English well.’ There was a preconceived notion of me whenever I went in for a meeting before I walked into the room,” recalled Priyanka.
She also revealed that she did not want to give in to novelty casting, and instead wanted to be part of “borderless entertainment,” where she could “cross-pollinate with actors from different countries.”
Priyanka debuted in the West with the lead role in Quantico, later appearing in films like Baywatch and The Matrix 4.
She has since headlined projects including Citadel, Heads of State and The Bluff, and is set to return to Indian cinema in 2027 with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.