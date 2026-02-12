News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Trending

Priyanka Chopra reflects on risking Bollywood success for Hollywood dream

The 'Citadel' starlet reflected on her early days breaking into the Hollywood

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Priyanka Chopra reflects on risking Bollywood success for Hollywood dream
Priyanka Chopra reflects on risking Bollywood success for Hollywood dream

Priyanka Chopra has candidly admitted that restarting her career in Hollywood at 30 was “terrifying,” revealing she knowingly chose to “blow up” her successful Bollywood trajectory.

In an interview with Variety, the Citadel star reflected on her early days breaking into the West, beginning her journey as a singer.

“To restart your career in your 30s is terrifying. I was secure. I was doing well financially. I was established. And I chose to blow it up,” she said.

Notably, in 2015, Priyanka moved to the US right after the release and success of films like Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and Dil Dhadakne Do.

At that time she was among the famous Indian actresses.

The Fashion starlet admitted she had to navigate stereotypes and industry biases when entering Hollywood.

“People would be like, ‘Oh, you speak English well.’ There was a preconceived notion of me whenever I went in for a meeting before I walked into the room,” recalled Priyanka.

She also revealed that she did not want to give in to novelty casting, and instead wanted to be part of “borderless entertainment,” where she could “cross-pollinate with actors from different countries.”

Priyanka debuted in the West with the lead role in Quantico, later appearing in films like Baywatch and The Matrix 4.

She has since headlined projects including Citadel, Heads of State and The Bluff, and is set to return to Indian cinema in 2027 with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.

Hania Aamir receives heartfelt birthday wish from Yashma Gill: ‘sisters for life’
Hania Aamir receives heartfelt birthday wish from Yashma Gill: ‘sisters for life’
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on gossip about her marriage to Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on gossip about her marriage to Nick Jonas
Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn extend support for Rajpal Yadav: Report
Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn extend support for Rajpal Yadav: Report
Hania Amir cheeky reply about 'favourite singer' fuels Asim Azhar's romance rumours
Hania Amir cheeky reply about 'favourite singer' fuels Asim Azhar's romance rumours
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani expecting first baby after wedding anniversary?
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani expecting first baby after wedding anniversary?
Karan Johar takes legal action against YouTuber CarryMinati
Karan Johar takes legal action against YouTuber CarryMinati
Farah Khan celebrates triplets’ 18th birthday with emotional video
Farah Khan celebrates triplets’ 18th birthday with emotional video
‘Case no 9’ star Junaid Khan voices strong support for Saba Qamar Zaman
‘Case no 9’ star Junaid Khan voices strong support for Saba Qamar Zaman
Honey Singh set for mega Hollywood collaboration? find out
Honey Singh set for mega Hollywood collaboration? find out
Paresh Rawal confirms shocking exit of Govinda from 'Bhagam Bhag 2'
Paresh Rawal confirms shocking exit of Govinda from 'Bhagam Bhag 2'
Asim Azhar issues stark warning amid Hania Aamir wedding buzz
Asim Azhar issues stark warning amid Hania Aamir wedding buzz
Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash
Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash

Popular News

Karan Johar mourns James Van Der Beek’s demise

Karan Johar mourns James Van Der Beek’s demise
20 minutes ago
Vanessa Hudgens mourns loss of her beloved dog 'Darla'

Vanessa Hudgens mourns loss of her beloved dog 'Darla'
11 hours ago
Robin Windsor ‘slipped into depression’ after 'Strictly' exit, Lisa Riley says

Robin Windsor ‘slipped into depression’ after 'Strictly' exit, Lisa Riley says
11 hours ago